Bath

Tuesday, Sept 3 MSGA Women’s League results: Flight One: Gross — 1. Kristin Kannegieser 69 2. Erin Weimer 75 3. Diane Bova 78; Net — 1. Kathy-Rae Emmi 64 2. Patricia Lage 66 3. Melissa Dalfonso 68 3. Barbara Deschenes 68; Flight two: Gross — 1. Cathy VanReenen 82 2. Gloria Payne 87 3. Corleen Garland 88; Net — 1. Carol Hurley 64 1. Ewa Prokopiuk 64 3. Darlene Davison 66; Flight three: Gross — 1. Melinda Eaton 88 1. Nancy Bither 88 3. Pam Jandreau 91 4. Alison Watkins 93; Net — 1. Susan McLain 65 2. Judy Edgecomb 67; Flight four: Gross — 1. Sylvia Leblanc 96 2. Lucy Ellis 98 3. Ann May 100 Net — 1. Norma Michaud 63 2. Carol Walsh 68 3. Brenda Rouillard 69; Skins: Gross — Kristin Kannegieser No. 4 and No. 15, Kathy-Rae Emmi No. 11, Carol Hurley No. 16; Net — Kathy-Rae Emmi No. 6, Corleen Garland No. 8, Trudi Snediker No. 10, Carol Walsh No. 18.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, Sept. 4 Men League results: Gross — 1. Scott McCurdy 36 2. Tom Cyr 37 3. Mike Harnden 38 4. Tony Dubois 39 4. David Van Baars 39; Net — 1. Dave Caron 31 2. Bobby Johnson 32 2. Mike Charest 32 2. Scott McCurdy 32 2. Tom Cyr 32; Pin: No. 11 — Moe Bissonnette 2’11.5″.

egular Season point winners: Mike Harnden/Tom Cyr 270 points; Individual: Shawn James 88.5 points.

Wednesday, Sept 4 Senior League 3-ball points results: 1. Bon Grenier/Les Sturtevant/Rick Gardiner/Bob Bolduc 86 2. Dale Brown/Marty Eyre/Ron Bilodeau/Bill Kennedy 84 3. Mark Pontibriand/Dan Hawthorne/Rick Gardiner/Len Winsky 80; Pins: No. 11 — Dale Brown 6’3.5″ 2. John Mathieu 14’1.25″ 3. Rick Grant 14’3″ No. 13 — 1. Bob Grenier 4’1″ 2. Dave Depot 15′ 3. Len Winsky 28’11”

Sept. 1-2 Fairlawn Classic (Two-Person Best Ball/Pinehurst) results: 1. Dan Briggs/Jil Dionne -24 2. Tom Cyr/Tony Cyr -23 3. Brian Bilodeau/Dan Gurney -22 T4. Ralph Barkhouse/Larry Thistle -21 T4. Jim Hutchinson/John Bryant -21 T4. Chris Cloutier/Mike Cloutier -21 7. Steve Jordan/Dave McGowan -20 8. Dave Caron/Bob Johnson -19 T9. Billy Pepin/Roger Bowden -18 T9, Tony Dubois/Doug Caron -18 T11. Rich Asselin/Dale Brown -17 T11. Tim Bowe/Kyle Lukeski -17 13. Mark Pontbriand/Linda Gross -16 14. Real Arnoldy/Harold Jones -15 15. Tony Towns/David Gross -12 16. Dave Vachon/Rick Beaudoin -11 T17. Susan Towns/Cindy Hammond -9 T17. Jackie Rybeck/Pete Rybeck -9 19. Jr Levasseur/Dave Greenlaw -8 T20. David Van Baars/David Bailey -6 T20. Glen Downs/Scott Downs -6 22. Bob Grenier/Ron Howe -4

Fox Ridge

Tuesday, Sept. 3 Blanchard Men’s league results: Pins: No. 13 — Tracy Cloutier 6’6″ No. 16 — Mike Fortin 4’5″; Skins — Norm Marquis No. 14 and No. 15, Mike VanZandt No. 8 and No. 12.

Martindale

Sunday, Sept. 1 results: Green Tees: Gross — 1. Chris Carrier 73 2. Scott Lever 76; Net — 1. Matt Myrick 74-69 2. Tim Veilleux 87-71; Skins: Gross — Matt Myrick No. 5.

Saturday, Aug. 31 results: Individual: Green Tees: 0-9 handicap: Gross — Eric Fillion 74; Net — Matt Myrick 77-72; 10+ handicap: Gross — Sam Evrard 79; Net — Tim Fitzgerald 93-71; White Tees: Net — Gary Goldberg 83-69; Team: Point Quota — Rocky Myers/Tim Fitzgerald/David Luce E 2. Jim Piper/Matt Simard/Terry Ricker/Jim Hood -5; Overall: Skins: Gross — Ethan Guerette No. 2, Neil Mayo No. 5, Eric Fillion No. 9, No. 12 and Eric Fillion No. 15; Net — Brian Walsh No. 17.

Friday, Aug. 30 pints results: 1. Jason Rouleau ++7 2. Rick Miles E 2. Matt New E; Skins: Gross — Jim Thornton No. 5, Bob Blanchette No. 8; Net — Rick Miles No. 9, Ray Bedette No. 10.

The Meadows

Wednesday Sept. 4 Ladies League Scramble results: 1. Louise Cote/Jolene Girouard/Pat Carr/Phyllis Greim 39 2. Camille Booker/Deb Charest/Jean Blanchette/Lynn Polley 39; Pin: No. 7 — Lin Mathieu/Martha Cielinski/Pauline Quimby/Maureen Spencer 13″; 50/50 — Lynn Polley.

Poland Spring

Thursday, Sept. 6 MSGA Hall of Fame Tournament Scramble results: 1. Gary Soule/Dan St. Louis/John Hardy/Rick Jones (-18) 53. 2. Peter Hatfield/Mark Plummer/Greg Farris/Bob Mathews (-17) 54. 3. tie Mark Bosse/Dan Bouttenoff/Mark Mallory/John King (-15) 56; Andy Nickerson/Jimmy Thomas/Jimmy Maynard/Sherrie Thomas (-15). 56.

CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Dave Ballew 71,Bruce Bubier 72M, Eric Lowell 72M ; Net: Dick McCann 59M, Phil McCabe 59M, Barry Gates 59; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Bob Pellerin 72, Jack Connolly 75, Tom Downs 76M; Net: Mike O’Connor 60M, Rick Neuts 60, Steve Greenlaw 63M; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Tom Kus 75, Bill Fairchild 76, Wayne Sanford 77M; NET: Claude Roy 63, Bob Wood 64M, Steve Litchfield 64M; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Jack Wallace 76, Bruce Stafford 78, Paul Connolly 79; Net: Bill Adamson 60M, Reggie Gammon 60, Ben Doody 61; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Al Graceffa 80, Paul Sherman 81, Lou Legacy 83; NET: Roger Sanders 61, Phil Poulin 62M, Dennis McNeish 62; Super Senior:GROSS: Paul Jackson 84; NET: Bob Coates 64; Best Ball Gross: Chase Bowker, Jack Connolly, Eric Lowell, Sam Sivovlos 66, Bill Audette, Munro Dodge, Geno Ring, Jack Wallace 67M; Best Ball Net: Dave Ballew, Tom Davis, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe 52, Dan Cosgrove, Dick Fitzgerald, Lou Legacy, Paul Pooler 53; Pins: No. 6 Dan Stuart 2′ 7” Jack Connolly 7′ 9” #8 Dave St. Andre 4’11” Steve Smith 6′ 2” #13 Roland Seguin 3′ 7” Paul McClay 7′ 8” SKINS: Gross: #8 Dugan Shipway (2) #9 Bill Fairchild (3) #13 Dan Cosgrove (2) #15 Wayne Sanford (3) NET: No net skins.

Springbrook

Thursday, Sept. 5 Ladies League points results: 1. Patti Ayotte +9.5 2. Ashley Golden +7 2. Rachel Newman +7 4. Jo Albert +4.5; Pins: No. 2 — Ashley Golden and Patti Ayotte No. 8 — Rachel Newman.

Wednesday, Sept. 4 senior league point quota results: 1. Rick Shea +7 2. Gary Winchenbach + 6 2. Mike Adams +6.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 MSGA results: GROSS Flight 1: Sharon Buckley 85, Karen Higgins 91, Patricia Bailey 92, Theresa Kelley 93, Birdie Pearse 94, Marcia Blake 94. Flight 2: Judy Edgecomb 88, Lila Geis 90, Susan Graffam 95, Sylvia Leblanc 95, Sharon Nelson 95. NET Flight 1: Kathie Gunning 65, Penny Guerin 67, Karen Dunbar 68, Nancy Sage 69, Donna Hanson 70. Flight 2: Holly Cooper 55, Maddie Kilmister 63, Carmen Cohen 65, Norma Michaud 65, Jean Pratt 65. GROSS SKINS: Hole 1 Carmen Cohen 5, Hole 2 Theresa Kelley 2, Hole 5 Carmen Cohen 3, Hole 8 Irene Schultz 2, Hole 9 Donna Hanson 3, Hole 10 Linda Morin-Pasco 2, Hole 11 Rhonda Pellerin 3, Hole 14 Karen Dunbar 3, Hole 15 Karen Dunbar 2. NET SKINS: Hole 4 Betty Goodwin 2, Hole 7 Holly Cooper 3, Hole 13 Holly Cooper 1, Hole 18 Holly Cooper 2. PINS: Hole 2 Judy Ducharme 29.3, Hole 8 Karen Dunbar 38.7, Hole 13 Jean Bridges 10.9, Hole 15 Karen Dunbar 11.0.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles