Bath

Tuesday, Sept 3 MSGA Women’s League results: Flight One: Gross — 1. Kristin Kannegieser 69 2. Erin Weimer 75 3. Diane Bova 78; Net — 1. Kathy-Rae Emmi 64 2. Patricia Lage 66 3. Melissa Dalfonso 68 3. Barbara Deschenes 68; Flight two: Gross — 1. Cathy VanReenen 82 2. Gloria Payne 87 3. Corleen Garland 88; Net — 1. Carol Hurley 64 1. Ewa Prokopiuk 64 3. Darlene Davison 66; Flight three: Gross — 1. Melinda Eaton 88 1. Nancy Bither 88 3. Pam Jandreau 91 4. Alison Watkins 93; Net — 1. Susan McLain 65 2. Judy Edgecomb 67; Flight four: Gross — 1. Sylvia Leblanc 96 2. Lucy Ellis 98 3. Ann May 100 Net — 1. Norma Michaud 63 2. Carol Walsh 68 3. Brenda Rouillard 69; Skins: Gross — Kristin Kannegieser No. 4 and No. 15, Kathy-Rae Emmi No. 11, Carol Hurley No. 16; Net — Kathy-Rae Emmi No. 6, Corleen Garland No. 8, Trudi Snediker No. 10, Carol Walsh No. 18.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, Sept. 4 Men League results: Gross — 1. Scott McCurdy 36 2. Tom Cyr 37 3. Mike Harnden 38 4. Tony Dubois 39 4. David Van Baars 39; Net — 1. Dave Caron 31 2. Bobby Johnson 32 2. Mike Charest 32 2. Scott McCurdy 32 2. Tom Cyr 32; Pin: No. 11 — Moe Bissonnette 2’11.5″.

egular Season point winners: Mike Harnden/Tom Cyr 270 points; Individual: Shawn James 88.5 points.

Wednesday, Sept 4 Senior League 3-ball points results: 1. Bon Grenier/Les Sturtevant/Rick Gardiner/Bob Bolduc 86 2. Dale Brown/Marty Eyre/Ron Bilodeau/Bill Kennedy 84 3. Mark Pontibriand/Dan Hawthorne/Rick Gardiner/Len Winsky 80; Pins: No. 11 — Dale Brown 6’3.5″ 2. John Mathieu 14’1.25″ 3. Rick Grant 14’3″ No. 13 — 1. Bob Grenier 4’1″ 2. Dave Depot 15′ 3. Len Winsky 28’11”

Sept. 1-2 Fairlawn Classic (Two-Person Best Ball/Pinehurst) results: 1. Dan Briggs/Jil Dionne -24 2. Tom Cyr/Tony Cyr -23 3. Brian Bilodeau/Dan Gurney -22 T4. Ralph Barkhouse/Larry Thistle -21 T4. Jim Hutchinson/John Bryant -21 T4. Chris Cloutier/Mike Cloutier -21 7. Steve Jordan/Dave McGowan -20 8. Dave Caron/Bob Johnson -19 T9. Billy Pepin/Roger Bowden -18 T9, Tony Dubois/Doug Caron -18 T11. Rich Asselin/Dale Brown -17 T11. Tim Bowe/Kyle Lukeski -17 13. Mark Pontbriand/Linda Gross -16 14. Real Arnoldy/Harold Jones -15 15. Tony Towns/David Gross -12 16. Dave Vachon/Rick Beaudoin -11 T17. Susan Towns/Cindy Hammond -9 T17. Jackie Rybeck/Pete Rybeck -9 19. Jr Levasseur/Dave Greenlaw -8 T20. David Van Baars/David Bailey -6 T20. Glen Downs/Scott Downs -6 22. Bob Grenier/Ron Howe -4

Fox Ridge

Tuesday, Sept. 3 Blanchard Men’s league results: Pins: No. 13 — Tracy Cloutier 6’6″ No. 16 — Mike Fortin 4’5″; Skins — Norm Marquis No. 14 and No. 15, Mike VanZandt No. 8 and No. 12.

Martindale

Sunday, Sept. 1 results: Green Tees: Gross — 1. Chris Carrier 73 2. Scott Lever 76; Net — 1. Matt Myrick 74-69 2. Tim Veilleux 87-71; Skins: Gross — Matt Myrick No. 5.

Saturday, Aug. 31 results: Individual: Green Tees: 0-9 handicap: Gross — Eric Fillion 74; Net — Matt Myrick 77-72; 10+ handicap: Gross — Sam Evrard 79; Net — Tim Fitzgerald 93-71; White Tees: Net — Gary Goldberg 83-69; Team: Point Quota — Rocky Myers/Tim Fitzgerald/David Luce E 2. Jim Piper/Matt Simard/Terry Ricker/Jim Hood -5; Overall: Skins: Gross — Ethan Guerette No. 2, Neil Mayo No. 5, Eric Fillion No. 9, No. 12 and Eric Fillion No. 15; Net — Brian Walsh No. 17.

Friday, Aug. 30 pints results: 1. Jason Rouleau ++7 2. Rick Miles E 2. Matt New E; Skins: Gross — Jim Thornton No. 5, Bob Blanchette No. 8; Net — Rick Miles No. 9, Ray Bedette No. 10.

The Meadows

Wednesday Sept. 4 Ladies League Scramble results: 1. Louise Cote/Jolene Girouard/Pat Carr/Phyllis Greim 39 2. Camille Booker/Deb Charest/Jean Blanchette/Lynn Polley 39; Pin: No. 7 — Lin Mathieu/Martha Cielinski/Pauline Quimby/Maureen Spencer 13″; 50/50 — Lynn Polley.

Poland Spring

Thursday, Sept. 6 MSGA Hall of Fame Tournament Scramble results: 1. Gary Soule/Dan St. Louis/John Hardy/Rick Jones (-18) 53. 2. Peter Hatfield/Mark Plummer/Greg Farris/Bob Mathews (-17) 54. 3. tie Mark Bosse/Dan Bouttenoff/Mark Mallory/John King (-15) 56; Andy Nickerson/Jimmy Thomas/Jimmy Maynard/Sherrie Thomas (-15). 56.

CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Dave Ballew 71,Bruce Bubier 72M, Eric Lowell 72M ; Net: Dick McCann 59M, Phil McCabe 59M, Barry Gates 59; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Bob Pellerin 72, Jack Connolly 75, Tom Downs 76M; Net: Mike O’Connor 60M, Rick Neuts 60, Steve Greenlaw 63M; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Tom Kus 75, Bill Fairchild 76, Wayne Sanford 77M; NET: Claude Roy 63, Bob Wood 64M, Steve Litchfield 64M; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Jack Wallace 76, Bruce Stafford 78, Paul Connolly 79; Net: Bill Adamson 60M, Reggie Gammon 60, Ben Doody 61; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Al Graceffa 80, Paul Sherman 81, Lou Legacy 83; NET: Roger Sanders 61, Phil Poulin 62M, Dennis McNeish 62; Super Senior:GROSS: Paul Jackson 84; NET: Bob Coates 64; Best Ball Gross: Chase Bowker, Jack Connolly, Eric Lowell, Sam Sivovlos 66, Bill Audette, Munro Dodge, Geno Ring, Jack Wallace 67M; Best Ball Net: Dave Ballew, Tom Davis, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe 52, Dan Cosgrove, Dick Fitzgerald, Lou Legacy, Paul Pooler 53; Pins: No. 6 Dan Stuart 2′ 7” Jack Connolly 7′ 9” #8 Dave St. Andre 4’11” Steve Smith 6′ 2” #13 Roland Seguin 3′ 7” Paul McClay 7′ 8” SKINS: Gross: #8 Dugan Shipway (2) #9 Bill Fairchild (3) #13 Dan Cosgrove (2) #15 Wayne Sanford (3) NET: No net skins.

Springbrook

Thursday, Sept. 5 Ladies League points results: 1. Patti Ayotte +9.5 2. Ashley Golden +7 2. Rachel Newman +7 4. Jo Albert +4.5; Pins: No. 2 — Ashley Golden and Patti Ayotte No. 8 — Rachel Newman.

Wednesday, Sept. 4 senior league point quota results: 1. Rick Shea +7 2. Gary Winchenbach + 6 2. Mike Adams +6.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 MSGA results: GROSS Flight 1: Sharon Buckley 85, Karen Higgins 91, Patricia Bailey 92, Theresa Kelley 93, Birdie Pearse 94, Marcia Blake 94. Flight 2: Judy Edgecomb 88, Lila Geis 90, Susan Graffam 95, Sylvia Leblanc 95, Sharon Nelson 95. NET Flight 1: Kathie Gunning 65, Penny Guerin 67, Karen Dunbar 68, Nancy Sage 69, Donna Hanson 70. Flight 2: Holly Cooper 55, Maddie Kilmister 63, Carmen Cohen 65, Norma Michaud 65, Jean Pratt 65. GROSS SKINS: Hole 1 Carmen Cohen 5, Hole 2 Theresa Kelley 2, Hole 5 Carmen Cohen 3, Hole 8 Irene Schultz 2, Hole 9 Donna Hanson 3, Hole 10 Linda Morin-Pasco 2, Hole 11 Rhonda Pellerin 3, Hole 14 Karen Dunbar 3, Hole 15 Karen Dunbar 2. NET SKINS: Hole 4 Betty Goodwin 2, Hole 7 Holly Cooper 3, Hole 13 Holly Cooper 1, Hole 18 Holly Cooper 2. PINS: Hole 2 Judy Ducharme 29.3, Hole 8 Karen Dunbar 38.7, Hole 13 Jean Bridges 10.9, Hole 15 Karen Dunbar 11.0.

« Previous