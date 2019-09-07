RUMFORD – It is with immense sadness and regret that we announce the death of our son, Erik Matthews. We and his close friends know, a very pure and tender soul, departed this world. He fought a very strong battle, for more than two weeks, after being struck by an automobile on July 20, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1986, in Farmington, Maine; the son of Michael and Angela Matthews. Erik graduated from Mountain Valley High School in 2005 and went on to study carpentry and construction management at CMCC.

Erik was an exceptionally, hard working and very kind-hearted man. He would never hesitate to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was very bright and a quick learner with many self taught skills and abilities, to name a few: Carpentry, fly fishing, fly tying, hunting, excellent marksmanship, animal tracking, knife sharpening by hand, knot tying, and any other job that needed to be done. He had a way of making acquired skills look easy. He had a special gift of observation and understanding details in a situation. Erik’s family and friends could always count on him to be there for them, without question. He was our “Rock”.

After the accident, Erik initially made significant, above average gains, surprising the medical staff who cared for him. He never gave up. He fought the good fight. We are all devastated by the loss of our son, brother and friend. He will be missed far beyond what simple words can describe. The day he passed was such a sad day for many.

In a final gesture of his extraordinary goodwill and generosity, he donated his organs to give others another chance at life; a gift most precious and a symbol of his pure, giving soul. His legacy of kindness and compassion for others will continue after his passing.

In his final moments, we were by his side, and said this prayer:

Lord,

Please take our wonderful Son. As you know, despite his strong and tough exterior, he is a pure and kind Soul, too gentle for this World. We pray that his suffering here, will soon be over and that he will be released from the torment we all must endure. Please guide him and comfort him as he turns into your light. Please grant him Peace and Love. Lord we are most grateful. We pray we will be together again, with your blessing. AMEN

He is survived by his daughter, Keianna Matthews of Mexico; parents, Michael and Angela Matthews of Rumford; sister, Raelene Sok of Oakton, Virginia; brothers, Benjamin of Rumford and Ernest of Santa Clara, Utah; grandfather, George Mattor of Roxbury; nephews, Colton Matthews of Rumford; nieces, Kori Desmond of Florida; Jillian and Hannah Sok of Virginia; and many aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by brothers, Jeremy and Ronald Perry; grandparents, Phyllis Chandler, Romeo and Lorene Thidodeau.

