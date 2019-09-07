LEWISTON – Rolande “Rolie” Provencher, 92, was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Portland and passed in Lewiston on Sept. 5, 2019. She was the daughter of Yvonne and Gabriel Coté of Lewiston. She attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1944.

Rolie met her husband-to-be, Ernie Provencher, while working at Peck’s Department Store. They were married in Lewiston after his discharge from World War II service. They had eight children in their 69 years of marriage. Children and family were her greatest joys.

In addition to being involved in the Franco-American Festival and Great Falls Balloon Festival, she was involved in the arts. She loved painting and was an accomplished still-life painter, winning local awards. She enjoyed many activities at the Lewiston Senior Center.

She was known for her wit and pleasant demeanor. She loved to laugh as well as to make those around her laugh along with her. If a family outing was offered, Rolie was sure to be a part of it.

She worked at Reid & Hughes, Owen Moore and later at St. Mary’s General Hospital for 20-plus years.

Rolande is survived by her husband, Ernie; her children, Diane Provencher-Chasse, Michel Provencher and his wife, Denise, Patricia Provencher, Paul Provencher and his wife, Lori, Elaine Natale and her husband, Carl, and David Provencher and his wife, Kim; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Marc Provencher and Thomas Provencher.

The family wants to thank the staff at Russell Park Manor for their thoughtful care in recent years.

Visitation will be held Sunday, 6-8 p.m., at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston. Services will be Monday, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences and a tribute video may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

« Previous