RUMFORD – Jean M. Cote, 92, formerly of Somerset Street, passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Rumford Community Home.

She was born in Oquossoc, Maine on May 17, 1927 a daughter of Albert L. and Geneva M. (Ellis) McKinnon.

Jean attended St. Athanasius elementary school and was a graduate of Mexico High school Class of 1946.

During World War II, she was employed with Oxford Paper Co., and then for five years with Diamond National, and later employed with Little Folks Shop, Sampson’s Supermarket in Mexico and Laverdieres and Gigueres.

Jean was a communicant of St. Theresa’s and later St. John’s.

She was a member of the Dixfield and Rumford Senior Citizens.

Jean enjoyed cooking, playing poker, Beano, bowling and her many trips to the casino.

Surviving are her sons, Stephen O. Cote of Rumford, and Gregory L. Cote and companion Lois Brown of Rumford; and a sister, Barbara Hodge of Dixfield.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Omer J. Cote, and seven sisters, Evelyn Fortier, Romona Gallant, Jacqueline Mailhot, Shirley Woodard, Dorothy Conrad, Florence Wardwell and Marjorie Soucy, and a brother James McKinnon.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday September 12, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to the

American Cancer Society

One Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086-1240

