Androscoggin County

• Craig Coulombe, 46, of Turner, on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 1:54 p.m. Saturday at 126 Buckfield Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Daniel Dunn, 29, of Otisfield, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 8:30 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue.

• Everline Niragira, 22, of Farmington, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:05 p.m. Friday at 64 Summer St.

• Ryan Stuart, 25, of West Paris, on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violating conditions of release, 12:01 a.m. Saturday at Great Falls Plaza.

• Lucas Foster, 38, of Auburn, on charges of theft, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and two counts of burglary, 9:31 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

Lewiston

• Christopher Brooks, 37, of Auburn, on charges of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 11:10 p.m. Friday at the ACME Social Club.

• Brian Grenham, 24, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 11:50 p.m. Friday at 37 Union St.

• Quinton Ray, 24, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:03 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Greene and Atwood roads.

• Debra Hrbacek, 52, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5 p.m. Saturday at 76 Howard St.

