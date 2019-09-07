Residents of a couple dozen Maine towns who are against the proposed New England Clean Energy Corridor did very poor research on the end result if the power line is rejected.

Some of their complaints against the project include cutting trees, the effects on tourism and other opposition produced from the group Say No to NECEC.

The opponents will continue trying to derail the project by all means possible.

If the power line is not built, northern New England states will be subject to more acid rain and other pollutants from the needed fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Massachusetts and other southern states need more energy.

The building of the 145-mile clean energy power line is very good for the environment.

The state of Maine should check into some of the clean energy produced in Canada.

Richard McInnis, Rumford

