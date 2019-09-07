Residents of a couple dozen Maine towns who are against the proposed New England Clean Energy Corridor did very poor research on the end result if the power line is rejected.
Some of their complaints against the project include cutting trees, the effects on tourism and other opposition produced from the group Say No to NECEC.
The opponents will continue trying to derail the project by all means possible.
If the power line is not built, northern New England states will be subject to more acid rain and other pollutants from the needed fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Massachusetts and other southern states need more energy.
The building of the 145-mile clean energy power line is very good for the environment.
The state of Maine should check into some of the clean energy produced in Canada.
Richard McInnis, Rumford
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Boston Red Sox
Moreland’s three-run HR, seven pitchers carry Red Sox past Yankees
-
Football
WATCH: Varsity Maine wrap-up of first week of high school football
-
Opinion
David Griswold: Katie Boss for Auburn City Council
-
Opinion
Adam Lee: Stanwood Gray for Auburn mayor
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Should the Fed fight back?