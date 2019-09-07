GRAY — Rick Charette will appear in concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Maine Wildlife Park.

As a singer and songwriter, Charette has been capturing the hearts and spirits of young and old alike with his delightful, inspiring children’s songs.

His performances blend original contemporary pop music and lyrics with imaginative activities that generate all kinds of audience participation. Charette has recorded 12 CDs, three DVDs and written two books.

Over 1,000 children and their families have come out each year to hear Charette and see the show under the tall white pines of the park picnic area.

From the start, Charette’s music caught the ears and attention of parents, grandparents, critics and young children across the United States and beyond as his honest style and sincere voice carried his unique original songs. Over the years his music has been featured on Walt Disney and Peter Pan records and has been covered by many children’s artists around the country. Charette continues to perform in schools and concert venues where new generations of young children are experiencing his music for the first time, singing the Charette tunes that their parents sang when they were young.

Roy Clark will be on keys and Pat Keane on guitar. Charette will sign autographs and sell CDs after the show. Concert show time is 11 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

