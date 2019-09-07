SIDNEY — Maine State Police were dispatched to the Lyons Road exit on Interstate 95 southbound near Sidney on Saturday morning to respond to a report of a rollover accident involving three vehicles.
A white truck and a trailer were flipped over in the brush on the left side of the highway while a totaled gray Infiniti was parked in the left lane.
The left lane was closed down from the Drummond Avenue overpass approximately two miles from the accident site.
In addition to the State Police, the Sidney Fire Department and Delta Ambulance responded to the call.
No details regarding the passengers, injuries or cause of the wreck have been released.
This story will be updated.
