PARIS — The Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club of Norway-South Paris recently celebrated its 55th anniversary at its annual ice cream social dance. Ray Hilton of Saco, caller and teacher for the club, called the square dancing, entertaining with some yodeling during the singing calls. Carol Arsenault of Dresden cued for the round dancing. Eight clubs were represented.

Anyone interested in learning to square dance is invited to the start up of the new season with the first lesson free at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Oxford Hills Middle School, Pine Street, South Paris. For more information, check out the website by Googling Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club.

Officers installed for the season May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020 are: Dick and Joan Deans of Hebron, presidents; Wally and Carol Vickerson of West Paris, vice presidents; Chandler Wright of Greenwood, secretary; and Esther Tucker of Poland, treasurer. Directors are Sue and Dwight Corning of South Paris, past presidents; Melody Cox of Bryant Pond, past vice president; and Pam Durgin of South Paris.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: