Connor Kennedy notched a hat trick and an assist as the L/A Nordiques opened their season with a 4-2 win over the Northeast Generals on Sunday at New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Mass.

L/A won despite being outshot, 54-31. Jason St. Pierre stopped 52 shots in net to hold back the Generals.

Kennedy potted the Nordiques’ first goal of the season with an assist from Nick Pomerleau at the 12:30 mark. Northeast tied it on Carson Asper’s goal 3:17 into the second, but Kennedy put L/A in front for good with the next two goals, both assisted by Joe Clark and Sam Frechette.

Kennedy and Pomerleau assisted on Michael Keller’s goal in the third period to complete the scoring for L/A. Kolye Bankauskas scored the other Northeast goal.

Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play

