DOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say tragedy was avoided when a Maine motorist drove the wrong way on Interstate 95.
Troopers say they began fielding calls early Sunday about a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Greenland. Then the motorist continued driving the wrong way on Route 16.
Troopers caught up with the vehicle in Dover.
They say the motorist, 47-year-old Theresa Ronco of South Portland, was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and reckless conduct.
Ronco, who was released on bail, is due in court this month.
