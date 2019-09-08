DOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say tragedy was avoided when a Maine motorist drove the wrong way on Interstate 95.

Troopers say they began fielding calls early Sunday about a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Greenland. Then the motorist continued driving the wrong way on Route 16.

Troopers caught up with the vehicle in Dover.

They say the motorist, 47-year-old Theresa Ronco of South Portland, was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and reckless conduct.

Ronco, who was released on bail, is due in court this month.

