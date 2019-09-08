TURNER — The fall brochure from SAD 52 Adult Education offers many classes.

Youth Yoga: Faith Jones, RYT, is an independent wellness advocate and has 30-plus years of experience. She will offer a class that will focus on promoting self-respect for self and others. The class will begin on Oct. 22 for five weeks.

Yoga for the Absolute Beginner: Learn how to move and breath with ease. Heidi Audet will offer the class Thursdays starting Nov. 14.

Chair Yoga: Karen VasilBusch, LMT RAP, will teach the class Tuesdays starting Nov. 5. She is the owner of Body-Wise Therapy, Buckfield. She will also offer Ayruvedic Natures Path to Health on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Zumba: A movement class. Zumba and Piloxing have a drop in rate, now $5.

Resumes & Interviewing, Your $ Personality and Understanding Your Benefits will also be available for those wishing to advance their career.

MaineHomeworks will present an eight-hour workshop on Saturday, Dec. 7. The workshop will be helpful to anyone considering a home purchase. Attendees can potentially qualify for a $3,500 grant toward a down payment and closing costs by completing the course.

Maine meditation practitioner and massage therapist Lynn Deeves will present “Cultivating Loving — Kindness for Ourselves and Others” on Oct. 10 and “Cultivating Gratitude” on Nov. 14.

To offer a class or make a suggestion for a workshop, email [email protected], To register online or for more information, go to www.msad52.maineadulted.org or call 207-225-1010.

