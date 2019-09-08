AUBURN — A federal law passed in 2004 requires that all schools that receive federal funding provide a course to all students on the Constitution of the United States on Constitution Day, Sept. 17. The law was passed with the urging of then-Sen. Robert Byrd, D-West Virginia, who is remembered for always carrying a copy of the Constitution in his pocket.

The law is known as H.R. 4818 and the text is found in section 111(b). The Founding Fathers ratified the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

In conjunction with Constitution Day, the Optimist Clubs of Lewiston/Auburn, and the Tri-Town Optimist Club of Minot, Poland and Mechanic Falls are making available to any interested schools or students free pocket-sized Constitutions that can be used in the classroom or for home studies. Quantities are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

To order, contact any Optimist Club member or call 207-783-5269.

