The trickle of information just now beginning to be made public by the Inspector General of the Justice Department, Michael Horowitz, provides a glimpse into the mind of former FBI Director James Comey and the methods he used to further a seditious conspiracy among Obama administration holdovers and other deep-state actors.

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

The IG’s report is no bombshell reading, but it is an important first step in unraveling the most serious political criminal acts, which are ongoing to this day, in American history. This trickle should become a deluge as the IG finishes and releases the next report outlining abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and court procedures used by the Obama administration’s DOJ/FBI, which illegally surveilled American citizens for the clear purpose of undermining a political opponent, and when that failed, attempted to depose a duly elected president.

Watergate does not even rise to kindergarten level compared to this cabal.

Despite Comey’s self-imposed halo, the IG’s investigators found many egregiously dishonest actions taken by Comey during the period of January through April in 2017. This period was the narrow focus of their investigation; the production of memorandums “memorializing” his meetings with president-elect, and then (after inauguration) President Trump, the leaking of certain memos to outside persons, the concealment/retention of same, and once they were discovered at his residence, the specious declaration that these memos were his personal property.

The press release by the Inspector General’s Office outlines the findings in greatly simplified terms. “As described in today’s report, the OIG concluded that the memos were official FBI records. The OIG determined that Comey violated applicable policies and his FBI Employment Agreement by providing one of the unclassified memos that contained official FBI information, including sensitive investigative information, to his friend with instructions for the friend to share the contents of the memo with a reporter.

“Additionally, the OIG determined that Comey, while FBI Director, kept copies of four of the seven memos in a personal safe at his home and, after his removal as FBI Director, violated FBI policies and his FBI Employment Agreement by failing to notify the FBI that he had retained them, or to seek authorization to retain them. Comey likewise violated applicable policies and his FBI Employment Agreement by providing copies, following his removal as FBI Director, of the four memos he had kept in his home to his three private attorneys without FBI authorization. Comey also failed to fulfill his obligation to immediately alert the FBI about his disclosures to his private attorneys once he became aware that the FBI, after Comey’s removal, had determined that one of the memos included several words, the names of foreign countries being discussed by the President, that were classified at the CONFIDENTIAL level.”

The report itself is quite useful as one can easily see the self-serving CYA efforts made by all these FBI and DOJ apparatchiks in answering the questions that must have put before them by the IG’s investigators. They turn into pretzels trying to recall who had what memo copies when, where they put them or sent them, or even who had them to start with. Recognize a few here? Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Rybicki, E.W. Priestap, Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe. They all (and many more) had their hands on copies of the memos being investigated, mostly it seems by way of figuring out ways of disseminating the self-serving opinions of James Comey found therein to others within their orbit.

National Security Adviser Susan Rice, in her last 15 minutes in the White House on Jan. 20, 2017, thoughtfully memorialized a Jan. 5 meeting by emailing herself a memo (“reminding” herself) that along with her, the following people attended the meeting with President Obama; FBI Director James Comey, NSA director Michael Rogers, CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Vice President Joe Biden, and Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

President Obama asked Rice, Comey and Yates to stay after the others left, ostensibly to tell these DOJ/FBI grandees that they were to handle this Russian collusion “investigation” into the Trump administration “by the book.”

If there has ever been a more transparent example of covering-your-ass for the future it has not been exposed yet.

It took Acting AG Sally Yates less than two weeks to make claims that the new National Security Adviser General Mike Flynn was “compromised” by the Russians. This was on the basis that she had knowledge of an illegally leaked transcript of an NSA/CIA phone call intercept in which Flynn, following protocol for a new administration, was speaking with Sergei Kislyak, the Russian ambassador.

This in a way started the Russia-hoax ball rolling, culminating in Comey having a nightmare that woke him up in the middle of the night with the intuition that in order to save the “nation” he must leak a memo to the New York Times.

Two years later we are just beginning to see who the real criminals are, and they are mostly at the top levels of the deep-state.

Another View is a weekly column written collaboratively by Dale Landrith of Camden, Ken Frederic of Bristol, Paul Ackerman of Martinsville, Jan Dolcater of Rockport and Ralph “Doc” Wallace of Rockport.

