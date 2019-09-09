Fantasia Small, 29, Windham, theft by receiving stolen property, priors on Nov. 10, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 26 months, probation partially revoked.

James Patrick IV, 29, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 1, 2017, found guilty, fined $150.

Gerard Berube, 76, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 11, 2017, found guilty, fined $150.

Blaine M. Pelletier, 37, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Oct. 20, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Joseph W. Garland, 46, Lewiston, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Sept. 18, 2017, first charge found guilty; second charge found guilty.

Dale Melvin, 28, Sangerville, theft by deception on Sept. 17, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced nine months, probation revoked.

Jeffrey Gamache, 35, Litchfield, domestic violence assault on Nov. 25, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 113 days, probation revoked.

Yousef M. Sheikh, 31, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine, violating condition of release, criminal forfeiture of property, reckless conduct, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge forfeited, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months all suspended, probation one year.

Scott Daigle, 30, Portland, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Nov. 27, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Benjamin Engelbert, 34, Livermore Falls, two charges misuse of identification, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Oct. 6, 20176, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge dismissed; third charge fund guilty, unconditional discharge.

Hayden Hodgkins, 22, Augusta, robbery on Dec. 8, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to six years with all but two years suspended, probation two years, restitution $81.

Crystal Pinkham, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 9, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

John L. Oberton, 27, Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 11, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Mistilynn Richardson, 27, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on Nov. 7, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 75 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Maryan Hussein, 20, Lewiston, obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Nov. 10, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Derek J. Hanson, 26, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 25, 2017, dismissed.

Kayla Labonte, 31, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 17, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Sinara-Dawn Goodrich, 25, Winthrop, possession of hypodermic apparatuses on Dec. 16, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Kyle Murphy, 33, Oxford, domestic violence assault on Dec. 10, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 150 days, probation partially revoked.

Lisa Bonang St. Hilaire, 52, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior on Nov. 11, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 50 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Aaron R. Jantuah, 41, Portland, domestic violence assault, priors on Dec. 24, 2017, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Lisa Bonang St. Hilaire, 52, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior on Jan. 2, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 50 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Olivia Francis, 20, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Jan. 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 102 days.

Jennifer C. Storer, 29, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on Dec. 11, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Michael R. Cornish, 20, Auburn, terrorizing on Sept. 24, 2017, sentenced to 90 days all suspended, administrative release one year.

Matthew P. Davis, 36, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on Dec. 23, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 11 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Fantasia Small, 29, Windham, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, aggravated criminal mischief on Dec. 8, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to three years with all but 160 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $8,500; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 26 months, probation partially revoked; third charge probation revocation, sentenced to 26 months, probation partially revoked.

Cristal Read, 29, Lewiston, two charges of trafficking in prison contraband on Nov. 27, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Julie Potter, 41, Auburn, assault on an officer on Nov. 13, 2017, dismissed.

Richard S. Childs, 42, Scarborough, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restriction on Nov. 18, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Meghan L. Hildebrand, 39, Mechanic Falls, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 1, 2017, found guilty, fined $150.

Abraham Adams, 42, Skowhegan, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, two charges of violating condition of release on Sept. 25, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three years all suspended, probation two years; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed.

Stephen M. Witham Jr., 47, Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Sept. 25, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Daniel J. Lovell, 42, Auburn, aggravated driving to endanger, two charges of reckless conduct on Oct. 14, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $1000, sentenced to 10 days.

Mcshae McNulty, 22, Porter, reckless conduct on Jan. 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days all suspended, probation one year.

Mistilynn Richardson, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Nov. 14, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 75 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Heather Manson, 36, Boothbay Harbor, , theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Nov. 24, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to four months.

Cody R. Chadwick, 27, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Dec. 31, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

John Giasson, 38, Auburn, domestic violence criminal threatening on Feb. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five months, restitution $279.

Richard L. Gosselin, 51, Mechanic Falls, unlawful sexual contact on Nov. 3, 2017, incompetent to stand trial.

Devin Jackson, 27, Lewiston, endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 10, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Brandon Howard, 31, Fayette, domestic violence assault on Feb. 10, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tamara S. Kimball, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $17.99.

Tamara S. Kimball, 36, Auburn, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 8, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $80.

Derek J. Hanson, 26, Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 10, 2017, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Nyada Batieste, 31, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 9, 2018; first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Antonio Remert, 42, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days.

Thomas R. Conrad, 30, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Feb. 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Michelle E. Libby, 22, Wales, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec, 27, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Russell E. Dumont, 63, Clinton, operating vehicle without license, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Michael R. Danforth III, 21, Lewiston, 25 charges of possession sexual explicit material of minor under the age of 12 Feb. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three years, all suspended, probation four years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years, all suspended, probation four years; remaining charges dismissed.

Donald A. Kolarik, 38, Lisbon, aggravated assault, obstructing report of crime on March 3, 2018, domestic violence assault on Nov. 25, 2017, charges dismissed.

Kimberly Knepp, 23, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband on March 5, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 13 months, probation revoked.

Nicholas Cappetta, 64, Dunkirk, Md., rule violation, possess or use drugs on duty on Jan. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Jesse K. Howard, 27, Farmington, aggravated criminal mischief on March 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,000.

Donald C. Billings, 58, Lewiston, terrorizing on March 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years all suspended, probation one year.

James G. Howard, 46, Winslow, motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph over speed limit on Jan. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Victor E. Loveitt, 53, Durham, failure to make oral or written accident report on Feb. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Michael W. Bristol, 21, Winthrop, burglary on March 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Anthony Post, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on March 10, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 10 months, probation partially revoked.

Adam Nutter, 25, Auburn, criminal mischief on Feb. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Jose Garcia-Gil, 28, Lisbon, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 12, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 19 days.

Joseph P. Poulin, 49, Auburn, two counts unlawful sexual contact on Sept. 1, 2014, unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching on March 15, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 164 days.

Adam Pare, 19, Greene, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, restitution $187.

Oman Abdirahman, 20, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief, criminal trespass on Dec. 24, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentencedv 90 days, restitution $430; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Amanda Darling, 32, Auburn, reckless conduct on March 17, 2018, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Daniel J. Desrochers, 39, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on March 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Richard P. Breau, 39, Dixfield, unlawful possession of methamphetamine on March 20, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to three days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jennifer Johnson, 36, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Feb. 21, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass on Feb. 26, 2018, charges dismissed.

Mistilynn Richardson, 27, Biddeford, theft by receiving stolen property, priors on Nov. 10, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 75 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Marshall Roy, 28, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, possessing suspended driver license on March 11, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Joseph Howard, 25, Washington, Ga., operating under the influence (alcohol) on March 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended, three year registration suspension.

Kelley Narbonne, 58, Lewiston, misuse of public benefits instrument on Sept. 15, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Gaven Charest, 19, Lewiston, burglary of a motor vehicle on March 31, 2018, sentenced 364 days, probation revoked.

Tye Hall, 24, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault on April 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Erica A. Pepin, 45, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, theft by receiving stolen property on April 3, 2018, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to four days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge found guilty, fined $400; third charge dismissed.

Emily Kiesow, 45, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband, three charges unlawful possession scheduled drug, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on April 3, 2018, first charge sentenced to six months; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed, fourth charge sentenced to six months; fifth charge dismissed.

Alexander Nappe, 24, Waterbury, Conn., three charges unlawful sexual contact, two charges unlawful sexual touching on June 25, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to four years; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Walter A. Donnell, 51, Turner, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, one prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on April 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; third charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 364 days with all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Kamryn McCormick, 24, Durham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Alexander Hanks, 25, Sabattus, terrorizing on April 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 53 days suspended, probation two years.

Fantasia Small, 29, Windham, violating condition of release on Feb. 15, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 26 months, probation partially revoked.

Adam Schwartz, 25, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on March 5, 2018, filed.

Tomeca M. Weaver, 33, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 10, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 180 days, probation partially revoked.

Diego Martinez, 28, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, assault on April 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 60 days.

Brian J. Krafton, 28, North Monmouth, robbery on April 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 years with all but two years suspended, probation four years.

Melvin S. Blake, 24, Lewiston, robbery on April 9, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jennifer C. Storer, 29, Bangor, theft by unauthorized use of property, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception, violating condition of release on Feb. 23, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $100.

James J. Bourgoin, 34, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors on Feb. 23, 2018, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Devin Flynn, 28, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on March 22, 2018, dismissed.

Jessica E. Smith, 33, Poland, operating after registration suspended on Feb. 28, 2018, dismissed.

Olivia Francis, 20, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release, theft by unauthorized use of property on April 16, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Kasongo B. Dieudonne, 51, Lewiston, failure to stop for officer on March 18, 2018, filed.

Amber Smith, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 1, 2016, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 6, 2016, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $7,300.

Chelsea Vattes, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on April 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150; second charge dismissed.

Deo Ntiyankundiye, 59, South Portland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, violating condition of release on March 26, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Lukas R. Poisson, 27, Lewiston, criminal mischief on June 11, 2017, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $200.

Bekhzod Zubaydulaev, 35, Philadelphia, Pa., rule violation, operation with false duty status on Jan. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jennie Friree, 40, South Paris, theft by misapplication of property on May 1, 2017, dismissed.

Dora Packard, 47, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 28, 2018, dismissed.

Tamara S. Kimball, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on March 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Tamara S. Kimball, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on March 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Tamara S. Kimball, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception on March 1, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception, violating condition of release on March 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $66.03; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Tamara S. Kimball, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition or release on March 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release one year, restitution $616.76; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release one year, restitution $616.76.

Nicholas Holmes, 30, Newton, Mass., domestic violence assault on May 4, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Duane Hanson, 29, Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of heroin on May 8, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months, probation revoked.

Sharod Nunes, 41, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Jan. 30, 2018, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Feb. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but 12 months suspended, probation three years, restitution $120; fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but 12 months suspended, probation three years, restitution $120.

Timothy J. Rodrigue, 54, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on March 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years all suspended, probation two years.

Jody Lynn Anson, 36, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Aug. 1, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

John D. Labbe, 38, Greene, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, criminal forfeiture of property, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on March 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation two years; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge forfeited; sixth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three years with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation two years, restitution $120.

Derek L. Bennett, 37, Mechanic Falls, aggravated assault, assault on May 2, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to seven months.

Peter Karwowski, 50, Topsham, operating under the influence (alcohol) two priors, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop for officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on March 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,100, sentenced to two years with all but 180 days suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years, registration suspended; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Jay Webster, 40, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on May 11, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 225 days, probation partially revoked.

Kelly Ann Kimberlin, 32, Windham, criminal mischief on April 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $100.

Jeremy J. Guenette, 41, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on April 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 12 months.

John D. Fortin, 35, Greene, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on May 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year; second charged dismissed.

Asho A. Omar, 23, Auburn, failure to give correct name, address, date of birth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on May 11, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

James Tufts, 36, Gray, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol), failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on May 11, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 150 days.

Tamara S. Kimball, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception, violating condition or release on April 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release one year, restitution $616.76; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrastive release one year, restitution $616.76; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release one year, restitution $616.76.

Olivia Francis, 20, Bangor, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized use of property, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license, driving to endanger, failure to stop for officer, two charges failure to stop provide information, violating condition of release on April 12, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 37 days; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; seventh charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; eighth charge dismissed; ninth charge found guilty, sentenced to 37 days; 10th charge probation revocation, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Kelsea R. Vincent, 22, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 7, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

« Previous

filed under: