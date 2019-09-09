DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Knights of Columbus Council 10019 is sponsoring a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Holy Family Church Parish Hall on Sabattus Street. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS ( 1-800-733-2767 ) to make an appointment or go to redcrossblood.org.

You’ll save up to 15 minutes by going to RedCross.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history. Print out a copy, or download it with the blood donor app.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Phillips Community of Christian Women will hold its annual chicken supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Phillips Elementary School, 1401 Rangeley Road. The menu includes roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, peas, squash, rolls and assorted pies, plus coffee, tea, milk or apple juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. We need community volunteers, so anyone interested may call Barb Gardiner at 684-3394.

— Pat, Phillips

ANSWER: Now this sounds yummy! I hope you have lots of participants and the school is filled with hungry people for your event.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Sept. 9 Sun Spots about Veterans Memorial Park, I would like to add to the L/A Veterans Council’s appeal to family and friends of veterans to have your veterans’ names inscribed on the next monument at Veterans Memorial Park. Our family, like many others, submitted the names of our veterans in a group.

At your request, the council will inscribe the names as a group in the order you give them. The council accepts applications for veterans who are living or deceased.

We now have a 19-name, four-generation list of family veterans on Stone #31 B starting with our two grandfathers who served in World War I and ending with those currently serving. Having them all together is awesome!

— No name, New Gloucester

ANSWER: I actually got a bit emotional when I read this letter. What a wonderful idea to have ALL the military veterans in your family listed together on one memorial stone. I hope everyone will take action today to have their loved ones memorialized in this beautiful park on Main Street in Lewiston.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a recipe for salsa. Thank you for all you do for everybody.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: This is the time of year to make fresh salsa that doesn’t require any cooking while the tomatoes are ripe and juicy! The following recipe is a family favorite and keeps in the refrigerator for about five days. You can make it in a food processor or chop everything by hand then stir in lime juice and salt. I like it best at room temperature. This request has inspired me to go in the kitchen and make some right now!

Fresh Salsa: 3 or 4 large tomatoes or 2 pints cherry tomatoes, 1 red pepper, 1 green pepper, 2 or 3 jalapenos, 3 stalks celery, ½ small red onion or 4 scallions, 3 cloves garlic or garlic scapes, a handful of cilantro, juice of 2 limes, and a pinch of sea salt. This makes about a quart of salsa.

Readers, feel free to share YOUR salsa recipes!

