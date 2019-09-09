Androscoggin Bee Club to hear speaker

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Bee Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, for a business meeting, followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m. at the West Auburn Congregational Church Vestry.

Rick Drotter will discuss queen-rearing techniques. All are invited.

For more information, contact Charles Armstrong at 207-784-9757 or [email protected]

New Story Time day and hour in Greene

GREENE —Morse Library will present its Story Time sessions for young children on a new day and time, 10 a.m., for six consecutive Fridays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 18.

Retired children’s librarians Sandra Fowler and Pam Osborn will present new and classic picture books, songs and hands-on activities. Free and open to all, Story Time is best-suited for ages 2 to 6 and adult caregivers, but older and younger siblings are also welcome.

Morse Library is located at 105 Main St. in Greene Village. Library cards are issued free with proof of address. For more information, call 207-946-5544.

U.S. Army Reserve members to reunite in Monmouth

MONMOUTH — U.S. Army Reserve members having served in the 76th Division, 3rd Bn,, 304th Regiment, or any other unit designations that followed, are welcome to attend an annual reunion on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Monmouth Fish & Game Club, 347, Rte. 202. Hours are usually 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a potluck meal. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Ray Ronan at [email protected]

Matt Loosigian returns for concert

FREEPORT — Matt Loosigian returns to the Freeport Community Library for a fun, foot-stomping, hand-clapping concert for young children from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The program is for ages 2 to 6 and adult supervision is required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

