- Scott A. Pinkham, 50, Phillips, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs-heroin, unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs-heroin and/or fentanyl, Sept. 4, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jonathan T. Cummings, 43, Phillips, operating under the influence, Sept. 4, Farmington Police Department.
- James M. Ovington, 46, Livermore, operating under the influence-two priors, Sept. 5, Farmington Police Department.
- Shaina M. Shaylin-Begin, 58, New Sharon, operating under the influence, Sept. 5, Maine State Police.
- Matthew J. Curtis, 28, Dixfield, theft by deception, Sept. 6, $250 cash bail, Maine Warden Service.
- Brandon W. Gray, 36, Jay, assault, Sept. 6, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Toby L. Purington, 67, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 7, $120 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Brittany R. Boivin, 32, Jay, warrant, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Sept. 7, $1,200 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Michael C. Thurston, 31, St. Albans, operating under the influence, Sept. 7, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Beth Collins, 48, Carthage, warrant unpaid fine/fees, Sept. 8, $158 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Bret Dalot, 30, Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 8, $400 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Erika S. Meaney, 31, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 8, Jay Police Department.
- Evan W. Patten, 48, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, operating under the influence, Sept. 8, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Korey J. Lizine, 48, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 8, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
