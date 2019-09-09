Police arrested one of two suspects who allegedly confronted a Litchfield man with a “stun gun” in his home — in an apparent attempt to steal marijuana — and then fled into the woods early Sunday morning.

Jay J. Labbe III, 26, of Lisbon, was charged with robbery, theft by unauthorized taking, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespass and violation of conditions of release. Police said he was on bail conditions on charges of alleged domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

The other suspect had not been located as of early Monday afternoon.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Oak Hill Road at 2:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery in progress.

The homeowner told police he woke up to find two people in his home who confronted him with a stun gun. The homeowner, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, was able to escape the home and get to his vehicle to leave before either of the two suspects got near him.

Before deputies arrived, the two suspects fled into the woods, leaving a vehicle in the driveway.

A Maine state trooper with a dog responded to the scene and tracked Labbe, arresting him not far from the residence.

The sheriff’s office release said it appeared as though the two suspects were at the home to steal marijuana from the homeowner.

Police ask that anyone with additional information about the incident call Deputy Devin Polizzotti at 623-3614.

