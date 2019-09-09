100 years ago: 1919

The Stanton Bird Club will hold its meeting, postponed from last week, at Carnegie Science Building at 8 o’clock on Monday night. Miss Carrie Miller will speak on the “Fall Migration of Birds.”

50 years ago: 1969

Lewiston City Controller Lucien Gosselin today said that his office has received several applications for the job of assistant to the controller. The post was made vacant when Gosselin was named controller to replace Laurier E. Roy. No interviews have been held as of yet but they should start in the near future. Gosselin added that the assistant to the controller’s job has a salary range of $121.60 to $148. weekly.

25 years ago: 1994

George Boyce of Auburn, Bassing America District Director for Central and Northern Maine, has been named the Regional Tournament High Point Champion for 1994. Boyce competed in Bassing America-sanctioned tournaments in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Maine. Next week, he will be competing for the second straight year in the Bassing America National Championships at the famous Kerr Reservoir, the giant impoundment of the Roanoke River which comprises part of the border of Virginia and North Carolina. Prior to his leaving, Boyce will be sharing fishing techniques at four in-store seminars this Saturday at the grand opening of the new Auburn Kmart on Center Street. Freshwater, saltwater and fly fishing will be covered, included will be rod, reel, line, and lure selection and presentation techniques.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

