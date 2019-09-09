AUBURN – Alfred J. “Fred” Pomerleau, 81, of Rumford and the oldest of five children, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Hospice House, Auburn.

He was born in Rumford on June 18, 1938, the son of Alfred and Gaberille (Martin) Pomerleau and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford and received his B.S. at Providence College and M.B.A. at the University of Massachusetts in Amhurst, Mass.

Alfred was a C.P.A. and worked over 20 years as an I.R.S. agent and then 20 years as vice president of D.E.F. Corp. in Agawam, Mass.

He was a communicant of parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church.

He was married in 1962 to Betty St.Amand who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include a son, Alfred J. Pomerleau Jr. and wife, Regina; grandchildren, Victoria and Ebony Brice, Nicholas A. and Vincent I. Pomerleau.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

Graveside services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

