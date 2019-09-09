LEWISTON – Chief Kenneth M. Dixon, Andover Fire Department, 81, of Andover, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston.

He was born April 23, 1938 in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of Milton and Georgia (Gunnersen) Dixon, and graduated from Caribou High School, class of 1956. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Ken worked at the Raytheon Company in Massachusetts for several years and then moved to Andover where he worked at the Andover Earth Station as a technician supervisor until retirement.

Ken was a volunteer fireman for the Andover Fire Department for many years until becoming chief and served for over 20 years until retirement, but even in retirement he still served the department until his death. Ken was a member and past president of Western Maine Firefighter’s Association. He also was a member of Northern Oxford Mutual Aid Association, The Maine State Federation of Firefighters where he served as a Delegate for Oxford County. Ken was a member of The Maine Fire Chief’s Association and served on the board of directors for many years as a representative for Oxford County. Ken also was a Maine Fire Chief of the Year recipient.

Ken was married in Andover, Mass. Jan. 6, 1962 to Alice Mosher who died June 8, 2014 and was married in Andover, Maine on Sept. 27, 2018 to Sharon Coolidge Hutchins who survives of Andover. Other survivors include daughter, Karin Dixon of Minot, sons, Robert Dixon and wife, Jennifer of Andover and Michael Dixon and wife, Deborah of Saudi Arabia; 12 grandchildren, Nyia and Maecy Dixon, Kaylin and Patrick Milligan, Lindsey Michaud and husband, Nate, Eric, Grace, Coral, Rebecca, Austin and Jason Buck, and Jacob O’Leary; many great-grandchildren; stepson, Christian Hutchins and wife, Jennifer of Casco and their daughter, Samantha; stepdaughter Deanna Fowles and husband, Bruce of Bethel and their children, Madison and Nolan; a brother, Jack Dixon and a sister, Toby Young; and several nieces and nephews

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A fireman’s graveside service will be conducted with military honors 4 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Andover, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to the

Kenneth M. Dixon Fund

c/o P.O. Box 126

Andover, ME 04216

« Previous