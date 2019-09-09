LEWISTON – Paul Lucien Bedard, 65, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 in the presence of his daughters, following a short illness.

He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 26, 1954, the son of Roland Bedard and Irene Deschenes Bedard.

He was an Edward Little High School graduate of the class of 1972.

He worked as a shoe cutter by trade, notably over the years at Cole Haan, Downeast Casuals, and most recently at Rancourt & Co Shoecutters Inc. He was an incredibly hard worker and was known to have perfect attendance over the past 10 years until his illness progressed just a week before his passing.

He was a fun and adventurous father who loved spending time with his daughters. They share fond memories of trips to Funtown, Portland Pirates hockey games, and Range Pond State Park when they were growing up. He enjoyed getting dressed up for Halloween and always requested homemade cards for birthdays and holidays. He was a loving son and caretaker to his mother Irene, up until her passing in 2010. He was a true-blue Mainer who appreciated a delicious lobster and Allen’s Coffee Brandy.

He had a love for the local music scene in Lewiston/Auburn. He could often be found out dancing and enjoying the bands at various bars and eateries on the weekends. He earned the nicknames “George Carlin” for his looks and “Dice” for his dance moves, and often passed out leather peace signs that he made from scrap materials at work.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nicole Bedard of Portland and Paige Bedard of Portland; one cousin, Donald Tardif and wife, Josie of Auburn.

He is predeceased by his father, Roland Bedard, mother, Irene Deschenes Bedard; one brother, Roger Bedard and two sisters, Louise Gayton, and Rachel Mongeau. He had a special bond with his cat named Silly for several years, who went missing a few months before his passing.

He will be missed and remembered by many.

« Previous

Next »