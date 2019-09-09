HUDSON, Fla. – Rita, O. Laliberte, of Port Richey, Fla., passed away August 17, 2019 at Bayonet Point Regional Hospital.

She was born to Armand and Lucienne Caron in Lewiston. Rita loved to be surrounded by family, especially around the holidays when she would cook for weeks ahead of time. She was the oldest sister to Gerard, Roland, Roger, and Jeannine.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; her brother, Gerard; her sons, Michael and Gary; her grandchildren, Peter, David, and Kevin; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden and Lily.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin Funeral Home, Auburn, on September 14 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and a prayer service will be at 3 p.m. Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Dementia Society of America.

