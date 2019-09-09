DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for someone who makes slipcovers. I have a lovable, older wing-back love seat and would like a slipcover for it.

— Marlene, Auburn

ANSWER: I can recommend the multi-talented Doreen Gendron at Unique Designs. You can reach her by calling 754-0048. Readers, if you know of any other seamstresses who make slipcovers, do alterations, or make custom clothing and other items, we can always use them in the Rolodex. Unfortunately, it seems that sewing is becoming more of a rare art form!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would it be possible to have my request be in both English and French? I have provided both versions. Thank you very much.

I am a young Franco-American, born and raised in Lewiston-Auburn, who is looking for someone who would be willing to donate to me or to sell me a copy of Le Messager, no matter the year or condition. I wish to have one that is complete for one day, in particular. I am very passionate about our cities’ Francophone heritage and proud that our city once had a French newspaper. This is why I wish to own a copy for my personal library. I can be reached by email at [email protected] or at 713-8663. Thank you

Je suis jeune franco-américain qui est né ici à Lewiston-Auburn. Je cherche à procurer une copie du journal Le Messager, le journal francophone qui a circulé à Lewiston-Auburn près d’un siècle. J’aimerais savoir s’il y aurait une gentille âme qui pourrait me donner ou me vendre une copie intégrale, peu importe l’année ou la condition du journal. Je suis très fier de savoir qu’il existait auparavant un journal francophone ici à Lewiston-Auburn, c’est donc ainsi pourquoi je désire à posséder au moins une seule copie que je pourrais ajouter à ma bibliothèque personnelle. Vous pourriez me contacter par email à [email protected] ou par téléphone 207-713-8663. Merci.

— Camden, no town

ANSWER: I have a feeling you will get a great response, Camden. Let us know how this turns out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have a box (approximately 10 x 10 x 10 inches) full of new Popsicle sticks. Some crafter might have a use for them. They are free and can be picked up at our home. Please call me at 684-3394.

I read your column every day and never miss it. Thank you; you are great!

— Barb, Avon

ANSWER: If you don’t get any takers (and you most likely will) any elementary school classroom could put these to good use. They can also be donated to the SHAREcenter at 33 Industry Road in Auburn. This nonprofit collects donated items for schools and other educational organizations. You can reach them at 333-6671.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Interesting conversations on blurry iPads…(August 29 Sun Spots). Both my wife and I are having that same issue. The initial page is clear, but if you expand it or go to the next page and go back, the page blurs and doesn’t clear. The only way to read it is to touch an article to expand it to the right and read it individually. I hope more readers write in so a fix can be researched.

—Mike, Jay

