LIVERMORE — For the second year in a row, Boothby’s Orchard and Farm will partner with the Brochu Family of Jay and the A-T Children’s Project to raise money for the rare children’s disease, ataxia-telangiectasia. All money raised goes to the A-T Children’s Project to find a cure.

Ataxia-telangiectasia, or A-T, is a rare genetic disease that attacks children, causing progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems and a high rate of cancer. Due to the fundraising efforts of the Brochu family and others, research has been ongoing and this year, one child with A-T will begin gene therapy. Over the years, since their children have been diagnosed, Chris and Lisa Brochu, along with a posse of family and friends and local support, have raised over $350,000.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a Memphis-style pulled pork barbecue and fried chicken with all the fixings and apple crisp. Jan and Tom Gill will provide music. There will be a bounce house for children and raffles for adults. Under the tent at 6 p.m. there will be a live auction featuring donations. From 7 to 11 p.m. a barn dance will feature country rock music by Road Salt.

For early-bird tickets or corporate sponsorships, contact atcp.org/BarnDance. For more information or to donate items to the auction, contact Denise Boothby at [email protected] or Lisa Brochu at [email protected]

