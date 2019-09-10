Author to address squadron

LEWISTON — The Southern Maine Squadron of the Sampson AFBVA will get together at Governor’s Restaurant at noon Thursday, Sept. 12. The meeting is for veterans who went through basic training at Sampson AFB and their guests. All veterans are welcome.

Sampson was a Navy training base from 1942 to 1945, then reopened as a basic training base for the Air Force 1950 to 1956.

The speaker will be Claire Starnes ,who was raised in Lewiston and enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps, serving in Vietnam. Following military service she continued as a civil employee of the Department of the Army in Public Affairs. Following retirement, Starnes and a former Vietnam roommate co-founded Vietnam Women’s Veterans Inc. to find all non-nursing military women officers and enlisted who had served in Vietnam and bring them together. Their book, “Women Vietnam Veterans: Our Untold Stories,” was published in 2015.

Call Bob Sawyer at 207-657-4909 for more information.

Danville Grange to hold business meeting

AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange will meet on Thursday, Sept. 12, for dessert at 6 p.m. A business meeting will follow at 7. The program will consist of making plans for the ensuing year. All members and guests are welcome.

Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons for the troops, pennies, soda can tabs and donations for PAL.

Discussion about life’s priorities

LEWISTON — How to prioritize what’s important before, during and after near-death experiences will be explored at the Lifetree Cafe at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. A potluck dinner will be served at 5:45. Bring a dish to share.

The program, titled “10 Minutes to Live: Now What?,” features a filmed interview with Rick Bundschuh, a pastor in Hawaii who received an alert of an incoming ballistic missile on Jan. 13, 2018. Although the alert was later confirmed to be a mistake, Bundschuh said it elicited a wide variety of reactions.

During the program, participants will talk about their current priorities and discuss the difference between the urgent and the important things in life.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Cafe is at South Lewiston Baptist Church, 1919 Lisbon Road. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]

Knights of Columbus to hold blood drive

LEWISTON — Holy Family Council 10019, Knights of Columbus, will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Holy Family Church Parish Hall.

To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or on line at RedCrossBlood.org.

On the day of the drive to save 15 minutes go to RedCrossBlood.org/Rapid Pass.

Cribbage play results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Sept. 5 are: First place, Val Madore and Alan Treworgy; second, Richard Cloutier and Roger St. Pierre; third, Cecile Bussiere and Charlie Ware; fourth, Larry Lefebvre and Jeanine Newcomb; and fifth, Leo Bergeron and Donna Clark.

Acacia Lodge Building Association to meet

DURHAM — The Acacia Lodge Building Association will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, for its annual meeting.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: