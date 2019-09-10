FARMINGTON — The director of Farmington Public Works Department pleaded guilty Monday in Franklin County Superior Court to assaulting his wife and a 9-year-old stepson in March at their Farmington residence.

Besides the two domestic violence assault charges, Philip C. Hutchins, 35, of Jay, pleaded guilty to violating a protection from abuse order and violating a condition of release by having contact with his wife, Kimberly, on Aug. 30.

State police investigated a complaint from another person in March because he is a department head in Farmington.

Hutchins was arrested March 8 after an investigation by Maine State Police Trooper Travis Luce.

On March 5, Hutchins became upset when he saw his two stepsons, ages 9 and 6, were playing with his and his wife’s 2-year-old daughter, swinging her as they held her by the armpits and legs to throw her onto the couch as their mother watched, according to a court document.

Hutchins became angry, grabbed his daughter, put her on the floor and yelled at the boys to not pick her up again. Hutchins hit the boys on the head and left the room. His wife “slapped (Hutchins’) head” and asked how he liked it, according to a court document.

His wife told police Hutchins put her in a headlock around her neck. Hutchins told police he grabbed his wife around her body, Luce previously said.

The older son hit Philip Hutchins on the head, according to a court document, and Philip grabbed the boy’s leg and “put his hand around his neck,” and held the child there.

There was no bodily injury to the boy, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said. The incident was reported to the children’s grandparents and then reported to the boys’ father.

Andrews said there are some photographs of Kimberly Hutchins that show slight swelling around her neck.

A letter from Kimberly Hutchins was read to the court by district attorney assistant, Mary Hastings. In the letter Hutchins wrote that she realized she was as much at fault as her husband, and she wants to reconcile their marriage and get their family back together.

The boys’ father said he didn’t want to put his sons back in that environment. The children live with Kimberly Hutchins.

Hutchins agreed to enter into an agreement to delay sentencing for two years on the domestic violence assaults. During that time, he must complete the Certified Batterers Intervention Program and complete Active Parenting for Stepfamilies course put on by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, Andrews told the court.

He is not allowed to have contact with his two stepsons. If Hutchins completes the stepfamilies course and is engaged in the batterers program, he can file a motion to have contact with the boys. Contact can only be modified if the Maine Department of Health and Human Services is in agreement.

If he successfully completes the agreement, the domestic violence charges would be dismissed, Andrews said. A conviction on those charges carry a maximum 364 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Hutchins was sentenced to 364 days, all suspended, on the violation of the protection from abuse charge and two years probation. For violating release conditions, he was sentenced to three days in jail and given credit for time served. Those two charges will remain on his record, Andrews said.

“Philip Hutchins remains in the position of Public Works Director,” Town Manager Richard Davis wrote in an email Tuesday.

