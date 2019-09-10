A 52-year-old man who was camping in a section of woods near downtown Portland is in critical condition following an assault Monday, police said.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was assaulted about 11 a.m. Monday at an encampment between Deering Oaks and the Interstate 295 exit ramp to Forest Avenue.

Police learned of the attack about 2 a.m. Tuesday, when the man’s friends called for an ambulance after he became unresponsive, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation should call 874-8575.

