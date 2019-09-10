LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will host “Family Medical Leave — What You Need to Know,” the next seminar in its professional development series.

Amy Dieterich of Skelton Taintor & Abbott will be the presenter from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the chamber’s conference room, 415 Lisbon St.

The seminar will provide guidance on answering the most common questions that come up when an employee needs time off from work. It is geared for human resources professionals and anyone interested in knowing more about the state and federal laws covering medical leave for employees, themselves, or their family.

Cost is $25 for members, $50 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend Events.”

