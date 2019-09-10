LEWISTON — A local man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland to possessing child pornography.

Rodney Crowley Jr., 31, was arrested in August on a Class C charge of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to an arrest affidavit written by Martin Conley, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, an employee with Kik Messenger, a Canadian mobile application, forwarded information to Homeland Security Investigations that someone with the user name “kalebbrowninme” had received video footage of child pornography featuring toddlers or infants on its app.

Conley wrote that he tracked the IP address of the user name to Crowley’s Samsung Galaxy phone and later filed a search warrant for Crowley’s house and phone.

In a grand jury indictment from Sept. 5, law enforcement said they found a memory card in Crowley’s phone with images and video files of child pornography involving minors under the age of 12.

Crowley was released from jail on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He is subject to random search and testing of his computer and phone.

