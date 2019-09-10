100 years ago: 1919

The opening day of the 77th annual Oxford County Fair was set ahead on account of the unfavorable weather.

50 years ago: 1969

The first meeting for the Lewiston-Auburn Chapter of Hadassah is being planned for Tuesday afternoon in the form of a dessert meeting at the home of Mrs. Ernest Shapiro, Dana Avenue, Auburn, at 1:30. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Norman Geller of the Beth Abraham Synagogue in Auburn. He will speak on the High Holidays which will begin at sundown on Sept. 12, discussing the origin and the significance of the observance in the world of today.

25 years ago: 1994

The first meeting of the season of the YWCA Evergreen Senior Citizens Club will be held on Friday from noon to 1 p.m at the YWCA at 130 East Ave. Pamela Kay, registered and licensed dietetic technician, will speak about nutrition and labeling on foods. Participants are encouraged to bring food labels for a question and answer period. All interested senior citizens are invited to attend. Participants bring a bag lunch and dessert and coffee will be served.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

