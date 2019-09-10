MINOT — Selectmen voted Monday night to approve a removal bond for the Blue Sky Tower on Hersey Hill Road.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring said the removal bond acts as an insurance policy in the event the tower falls or is no longer in use.

The Planning Board approved the bond at its Sept. 3 meeting.

Only T-Mobile uses the tower.

Selectmen also learned that all new construction in Maine after Sept. 19 must meet the Maine Uniform Building Code.

At its Aug. 26 meeting, selectmen had requested the Planning Board to research the code in order to propose an article for town meeting approval.

Towns with populations above 4,000 have to meet the building standards, but towns with fewer than the minimum population have to approve the requirements.

Until Minot formally adopts the code, it can only advise that those standards must be met, but after it adopts it, it can enforce it.

Loring said selectmen are moving forward to ensure that homes are safe and constructed correctly with the same consistency of those constructed in other towns.

The 2020 fiscal year budget and election schedules for the March 2020 town meeting were approved by selectmen.

Budget presentations will be given to selectmen and the Budget Committee on Oct. 28 and 29. Final budget proposals will be submitted Nov. 14. Selectmen will review and make their recommendations on Nov. 18. The Budget Committee will review and make its recommendations Dec. 5.

Nomination papers for one selectman and two RSU 16 directors will be available Nov. 7 and will be due at the Town Office on Jan. 7.

In other business:

Board of Selectmen Chairman Steve French was appointed the town’s designee to the Lake Auburn Watershed Protection board of directors.

Loring told selectmen that Brian Lippold of Casco Bay Advisors informed her that the broadband internet feasibility study, which began in June, will be completed in 60 days.

