A Harpswell man was killed Tuesday afternoon after his car left River Road in Brunswick, struck several trees and rolled over, police said.
Nathan L’Heureux’s 2005 Subaru Outback station wagon went off the road around 2:52 p.m. in the vicinity of 844 River Road, Brunswick Police Department Commander Thomas Garrepy said in a news release. L’Heureux was thrown from his car and died at the scene, Garrepy said.
L’Heureux was alone in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation by the Brunswick Patrol Division and the Collision Reconstruction Team.
