Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors 2nd Regular School Board Meeting for the 2019-2020 school year Thursday,. September 12, 2019 at 6 PM:
Spruce Mountain Middle School Cafeteria
POLICY Committee will meet at 5 PM
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ATTENDANCE
4. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA
5. APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES
5.1. August 22, 2019 – School Board Meeting Minutes
6. COMMUNICATIONS / CORRESPONDENCE
6.1. Darin Gilbert, School Resource Officer
6.2. Local Solar Solutions presentation by Kurt Penney
7. PUBLIC COMMENTS
8. BOARD COMMENTS
9. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
10. ADMINISTRATOR REPORTS
10.1. Kenneth Vining – Maintenance Director
10.2. James Shink – Transportation Director
10.3. Robyn Raymond – Adult Education Director
10.4. Tina Collins – Section 504 Coordinator
10.5. Tammy Holmes – Director of Special Services
10.6. Laura Lorette – Food Service Director
11. BOARD CHAIR’S REPORT
12. COMMITTEE REPORTS
12.1. Scholarship Committee – Marcia & Louis Brown Scholarship recipients
13. POLICY
14. OLD BUSINESS
14.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)
15. NEW BUSINESS
15.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)
15.2. District policy review with Maine School Management Association
15.3. MSBA Local Delegate Assembly
16. APPOINTMENTS
16.1. Co-Curricular Appointments
16.2. Other Appointments / New Hires / Transfers
16.3. Resignations / Retirements
17. OTHER BUSINESS
17.1. Board Member School Walk through of Middle School
18. CALENDAR / ANNOUNCEMENTS
September 26, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain High School > Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 PM
October 10, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain Primary School > Policy Committee will meet at 5:00 PM
19. ADJOURNMENT
Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (AD.A)
