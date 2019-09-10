Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors 2nd Regular School Board Meeting for the 2019-2020 school year Thursday,. September 12, 2019 at 6 PM:

Spruce Mountain Middle School Cafeteria

POLICY Committee will meet at 5 PM

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ATTENDANCE

4. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA

5. APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES

5.1. August 22, 2019 – School Board Meeting Minutes

6. COMMUNICATIONS / CORRESPONDENCE

6.1. Darin Gilbert, School Resource Officer

6.2. Local Solar Solutions presentation by Kurt Penney

7. PUBLIC COMMENTS

8. BOARD COMMENTS

9. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

10. ADMINISTRATOR REPORTS

10.1. Kenneth Vining – Maintenance Director

10.2. James Shink – Transportation Director

10.3. Robyn Raymond – Adult Education Director

10.4. Tina Collins – Section 504 Coordinator

10.5. Tammy Holmes – Director of Special Services

10.6. Laura Lorette – Food Service Director

11. BOARD CHAIR’S REPORT

12. COMMITTEE REPORTS

12.1. Scholarship Committee – Marcia & Louis Brown Scholarship recipients

13. POLICY

14. OLD BUSINESS

14.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)

15. NEW BUSINESS

15.1. Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)

15.2. District policy review with Maine School Management Association

15.3. MSBA Local Delegate Assembly

16. APPOINTMENTS

16.1. Co-Curricular Appointments

16.2. Other Appointments / New Hires / Transfers

16.3. Resignations / Retirements

17. OTHER BUSINESS

17.1. Board Member School Walk through of Middle School

18. CALENDAR / ANNOUNCEMENTS

September 26, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain High School > Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 PM

October 10, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain Primary School > Policy Committee will meet at 5:00 PM

19. ADJOURNMENT

Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (AD.A)

« Previous

Next »

filed under: