RUMFORD — Police Chief Stacy Carter announced Thursday he will retire Dec. 20.

He said he was making the announcement to give the Board of Selectmen a chance to develop “a course of action moving forward.”

He told the board, “I do know of a couple within the department who are interested and are certainly qualified and capable of filling the job. I felt this is something the town needs to get working on to attract a high-quality person for the department.”

Selectman Frank DiConzo said, “I’d like to start the search now, instead of waiting a month prior to. I’d like to see it opened up statewide. Let’s not wait.”

Selectman Peter Chase asked whether the town has a good job description for the position. Carter said they do.

Board Chairman Chris Brennick said that at the Sept. 19 meeting, he’d like to see the job description followed by posting of the position.

“I would also like to add an anticipated vacancy,” Carter said. “I got hired in February of 1990, and Sgt. (Doug) Maifeld got hired on the same day, so he is also coming up on his 30th year. No one has an exact date for his retirement, but it is expected early in the year. So as we get closer to the new year, as we firm up a date, we’ll be looking for an ad for a regular police officer.”

