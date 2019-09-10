STRONG — Town officials will begin looking for highway workers to fill a full-time and some part-time positions.

Selectman Andy Pratt told selectmen Tuesday night that Eddie Adams, who worked with Highway Department foreman Duayne Boyd, quit unexpectedly and officials need to replace him as soon as possible because cold weather is approaching.

Pratt, who is the Highway Department liaison, said Adams had accrued two weeks of paid vacation and selectmen agreed to pay him for that.

Along with Adams’ replacement, officials are also looking for part-time plow drivers, recalling the early start of winter weather in October 2018 that necessitated having equipment and manpower ready sooner than expected.

In other matters, Treasurer Sandra Mitchell reminded selectmen that property owners seeking the 2% discount for early payment of taxes must go to the Town Office before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

During a review of personnel policies and job descriptions, Mitchell and Town Clerk Betsy DuBois explained that although their positions may appear to include similar responsibilities, their full job descriptions are very different. Since the two share the same office space and work with the same customers, both answer the phone and provide standard information. Those, however, are where the job sharing ends, they said.

DuBois said she could fill in for Mitchell on a limited basis, but she does not have in-depth accounting or bookkeeping training required to handle financial transactions.

Mitchell said she does not do any of the work involved in town, state and federal elections or the voting process.

DuBois keeps the town’s website updated and Mitchell sends out tax bills.

“When I go to Maine Municipal Association workshops, I go to the ones that have to do with town clerk and voting,” DuBois said. “(Mitchell) goes to the treasurers’ workshops.”

