MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society will host a talk by Velora Piper on “Mechanic Falls, the Town and Family Stories and Reminisces.”

Lifelong resident of Mechanic Falls, Piper will talk about growing up and living in the town in a 2 p.m. program Saturday, Sept. 14 , at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration, 64 Elm St.(formerly the First Congregational Church).

Piper, in addition to being knowledgeable about this area, has traveled extensively throughout the United States.

Her father was Walter Perry, a renowned inventor. Perry gained national attention when he invented the smallest working double-action steam engine. He was also a member of the Mechanic Falls Fire Department for over 20 years. Perry, whose specialty was electronics, built his own television set from a kit in the 193os.

Piper’s ancestors include Oliver Hazard Perry, famed naval officer from the War of 1812; Admiral Matthew Perry, who opened trade between the United States and Japan after the Civil War; and Stuart Perry, who invented the internal combustion engine in 1844.

In addition, the historical society will display artifacts, photographs and documents about Mechanic Falls in the downstairs room of the church between noon and 4 p.m.

For more information, call 207-345-3134 or e-mail [email protected]

