RUMFORD — Morning commuters were joined Tuesday morning by a moose who wandered into the downtown area.
The moose was reported to be wandering Congress Street.
Local police and game wardens were on the scene.
This story will be updated.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
River Valley
Watch a moose take a morning stroll through downtown Rumford
-
The Bethel Citizen
School sports
-
Nation / World
Police in N.H. investigating death of woman found on road
-
Nation / World
U.S. got key asset out of Russia after election hacking
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rosalie Z. Gaudette