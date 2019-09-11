JAY — Frank L. Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335, Lane Dube AMVETS Post 33, and George Bunten American Legion Post 10 and their Auxiliaries will hold a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action National Recognition Day Ceremony at the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge Monument of All Wars on Riley Road at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Jim Manter, VFW Post 3335 Judge Advocate said the time has been moved up this year.

“We were concerned about the safety aspect, with it getting dark,” he said.

Earlier, United Bikers of Maine will ride from the Turner mall north on Route 4 to the Livermore Falls bridge, then continue north on Route 4 and take a left onto Riley Road, cross the POW/MIA Bridge and return to the POW/MIA Monument of All Wars by 6 p.m.

This 18-mile run is in memory of all 18 POW/MIA from Maine during the Vietnam War. The bikers will be escorted by local police departments.

This year marks the 29th consecutive year that the POW/MIA program has taken place. It is performed to salute the veterans and families of the missing who continue to keep the candle of hope alive.

Manter would like to see veterans and former POWs from neighboring communities attend the ceremony.

Since World War II, more than 83,000 military men and women have been listed as missing or unaccounted for. Many never made it home. This ceremony recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of military members and their families.

The public is invited. Please arrive early enough to observe the impact the United Bikers have on this solemn service.

After the ceremony, refreshments will be served at the VFW post at 64 Jewell St. and the corner of Franklin Road, Route 133.

For more information on this ceremony contact Jim Manter, 207-500-2603.

For more information on United States POW/MIA, visit the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website: http://www.dpaa.mil/.

