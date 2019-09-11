Central Maine Medical Center

Lincoln Kenneth Hutter, a boy to Brianna Stanley and Joseph Hutter of Hebron, May 11. Siblings, Baylee Hutter, Brandy Hutter, Camden Kadnar; grandparents, Kimia Libby, Lewiston, Skip and Melissa Stanley, Oxford.

Macey Lee Bisbee, a girl to Liza Cote and Keith Bisbee of Mechanic Falls, May 13. Sibling, Jameson; grandparents, Candy and Brad Bisbee, Mechanic Falls, Paul Cote Jr., Auburn, Lori Simard, Poland; great-grandparents, Terry Bisbee, Mechanic Falls.

LaMelo Starr Rios, a boy to Melissa Bennett and Khalil Rios of Auburn, May 16. Sibling; Amaya Rios; grandparents, Dorothy Parker, Auburn, Frank Bennett, Auburn; great-grandparents, Kathleen Esprit, Auburn.

William James Hyde, a boy to Derek and Brittany Hyde of Pittston, April 25. Grandparents, Anthony and Karen Rea, Mexico, Donald and Charissa Hyde, Bowdoin, Phillip and Nancy Wilkins, Rumford; great-grandparents, Robert and Ruth Hyde, Bowdoin, William and Charlotte Wilson, New Bedford, Mass., Dominic and Sarah Rea, Johnston, R.I.

Bentley Allen Anderson and Mackenzie Marie Anderson, twins to Melissa Allen and Brandon Anderson of Lewiston, April 22. Sibling, Madison; grandparents, Paul and Marie Allen, Lewiston, Chris Cook, Wales, Tanya Cook, Lewiston.

Bryn Jacob White, a boy to April Spadea and Jacob Goggin of Livermore Falls, June 4. Sibling, Xavier Spadea; grandparents, Gayle and Brett White, Livermore Falls.

Arizzona Lisa-Inez Lothrop, a girl to Jessica Jordan of Auburn, May 26. Siblings, Montana, Texas, Tennessey; grandparents, Rhonda Getchell, Auburn, Robert Getchell, Poland; great-grandparents, Nancy Getchell, Poland.

Brynnwyn Cecile Williams, a girl to Matthew and Alyssa Williams of Auburn, May 28. Siblings, Christian, Owen; grandparents, Gregory Williams, Lewiston, Jane Williams, Lewiston, Cecile Hamel, Turner; great-grandparents, Joan Williams, Auburn, Rudolph and Virginia Landry, Waterville.

Kaison Aun, a boy to Shanna Bartlett and Timothy Aun of Auburn, April 16. Siblings, Destanee, Trever, Kierriah, Miracle, Kaylen; grandparents, Mina and Dennis Chadwick, Auburn, Dim and Sokunthea Aun, Saco.

Gunnar Michael Michaud, a boy to Glenn and Kelly Michaud of Lisbon, April 18. Sibling, Ivey Rose; grandparents, Ron and Jenny Michaud, Lewiston, John and Diane Bourgoin, Lisbon; great-grandparents, Cliff and Marie Michaud, Sabattus, Laureanne White, Lewiston.

Briella Mason, a girl to Wanda Mason and Clifton Wilson of Lewiston, March 4. Sibling, Jillianna Mason; grandparents, Marc and Anna Marie Mason, Lewiston.

Anderson Kenneth Lunn, a boy to Andrew and Brianna Lunn of Brunswick, April 17. Sibling, Aria Grace; grandparents, Brian and Lois Lunn, Sabattus, Lance and Cindy Lemieux, Brunswick.

Charlotte Lee Dumond, a girl to Tisha Lee Merchant and Christopher Dumond of Lisbon Falls, April 26. Siblings, Derek Dumond, Riley Dumond; grandparents, Barbara and Anthony Hawkins, Leeds, Jennifer Mae Davis, Strong, James Dumond, Lisbon Falls; great-grandparents, Charlotte Berry, Topsham.

Benjamin Anthony Marchand, a boy to Joel and Michelle Marchand of Auburn, April 29. Sibling, Katie; grandparents, Cecile Doyon, Auburn, Ron Houle, Auburn, Cindy and David Carter, Gary Marchand, Gray, Gerry Doyon, Auburn.

Hallie Kate Cobb, a girl to Amy and Tyler Cobb of Lewiston, April 19. Sibling, Brynn; grandparents, Richard and Cindy Nelson, Lewiston, David Cobb, Winthrop.

Grayson Stanley, a boy to Paz Jenkins and Curtis Stanley of Auburn, April 29. Grandparents, Jamie Kurtz, Auburn, Sheldon and Katie Stanley, Auburn, Melissa and Brett Goggin, Minot; great-grandparents, Wilfred Meunier, Minot, Rose Meunier, Minot, Paul and Dee Ackley, Sumner.

Amara Prynn Powers, a girl to Casey Fitzpatrick and Albert Powers of Turner, April 10. Siblings, Lexianna Coyle, Danika Coyle, Amanda Powers, Ariel Powers, Alex Powers; grandparents, Albert and Evalyn Powers, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Albert and Bertha Powers, Kenneth and Iva McNiel.

Maren Rose DeCato, a girl to Sarah and Chris DeCato of Bethel, April 10. Siblings, Isla, Lucy; grandparents, Judy and Richard Cross, Bethel, Dana DeCato, Norway.

Alexandria Eleanor Fogg, a girl to Scott and Lacey Fogg of Poland, March 26. Grandparents, Jim and Bonney Fogg, South Paris, Thomas Coore, Norway, Sheri Coore, Poland; great-grandparents, Richard and Marilyn Ramsay, South Paris, Emilia Fogg, Norway, Donald Fogg, Norway, Eleanor Austin, Buckfield.

Ellie-Sue Nicole Wallace, a girl to Nicole Russell and Rocky Voss of Sabattus, March 27. Siblings, Colby, Graden; grandparents, Kevin and Christine Russell, Litchfield, Daniel and Gail Gagnon, Lewiston.

Alevia Mae Griffin, a girl to Sierra Sutton and John Griffin of Lewiston, April 2. Siblings, MaKayla Beaudoin, Isabella Beaudoin, Bailey Beaudoin, Elijah Griffin; grandparents, Tammy Hamm, Lewiston, Eric Sutton, Lewiston, Cheryl and Bruce Ladd, New Gloucester; great-grandparents, Jennette Sutton, Lewiston, Gad Chase, Cumberland.

Jiraiya Lovett Lashua, a boy to Marissa Stevens and Jay Lashua of Lewiston, April 6. Sibling, Jarek Lashua; grandparents, Sue Vining, Lewiston, Derek Stevens, Leeds, Joe Lashua, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Paulette Vining, Auburn, Woody Adams, Farmington.

Carolina Rose Williams, a girl to Donna Terrio and Brian Williams of Lewiston, April 7. Siblings, Naliyana Wynter, Mariah Williams, Joseph Williams, Dante Terrio, Colendies Williams; grandparents, David Collins, Canton, Linda Williams, Walterboro, S.C., Ruth Logan, S.C.

Madilyn Elizabeth Blaquiere, a girl to Whitney Rolfe and David Blaquiere of Oxford, April 11. Grandparents, Mike Rolfe, Paris, Robin and Jim Foster, Norway, Stacy and Mark Blaquiere, Oxford; great-grandparents, Gordon Morgan, Greenwood, Carolyn Chadwick, Greenwood, Cheryl and John McKinney, Oxford.

Kora Jane Arnold, a girl to Ciara Rosario and Kameron Arnold of Lewiston, April 12. Sibling, Karina; grandparents, Dorothy Fisher, Lewiston, Katherine Arnold, Lewiston, Richard Arnold Jr., Norway; great-grandparents, Richard Arnold Sr., Raleigh, N.C.

Quincey James Black, a boy to Arielle Boulette and Nicolas Black of Auburn, March 30. Siblings, Liam and Summer Black; grandparents, Jamie and Sawyer Boulette, Arrowsic, Cara Coro, Minneapolis, Minn., Delaine Webb, Midland, Texas, Brad Black, Odessa, Texas: great-grandparents, Gene and Mary Boulette, Waterville, Omer and Venita Coro, Cape Elizabeth, Dorothy Webb, Midland, Texas.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Maxwell Jacob Averill, a boy to Michael and Marisa Averill of Buckfield, May 29. Siblings, Mason Dumont, Morgan Averill; grandparents, Mike and Jane Averill, Buckfield, Lee Dubois, Lynn Murray, Maine.

Zayden Maverick-Haze Pepin, a boy to Kristina Pepin and Cory Shepard of Lewiston, May 30. Siblings, Damien Reese Pepin, Kayden Aaron Shepard; grandparents, Donna Pepin, Auburn, Gerard Pepin Jr., Auburn, Jessica Pepin, Auburn, Debbie Ouellette, Auburn.

Quinn Amelia Kramlich, a girl to Brittney and William Kramlich of Auburn, May 30. Sibling, Avery; grandparents, Cathy and Doug White, Winthrop, Shelley and Matt Burnham, Monmouth, Deb and David Kramlich, Gray; great-grandparents, Pat White, Winthrop, Connie and Ralph Burnham, Monmouth, Doreen McConnell, Gray, Noel Ordway, Casco, James Kramlich, Venice, Fla.

Victor Ray Peterson, a boy to Crystal and Donald Peterson II of Auburn, May 7. Siblings, Donald Peterson III, Breanna Chickering, Harmony Urquhart; grandparents, Brenda Lee, Auburn, Raymond Lamontagne, Auburn, Myron Hord, Auburn, Tracy Thurlow, Wilton, Donald Peterson, New Gloucester; great-grandparents, Victor and Martha Henderson, Litchfield, Robert and Ethel Peterson, New Gloucester, Pierette and Robert Lamontagne, Auburn, James and Nellie Williams, Auburn.

Emily Jeanne Howard, a girl to Matt and Sam Howard of North Monmouth, May 6. Sibling, Everett; grandparents, Matt and Linda Williams, Linneus, Rich and Rita Howard, Monmouth; great-grandparents, Everett and Lillian Palleschi, Monmouth.

Nicholas Gregory DiConzo, a boy to Chelsie and Nick DiConzo of Durham, May 4. Grandparents, Nick and Donna DiConzo, West Paris, Greg O’Connell, Lewiston, Lin Bourque, Lewiston, Peter and Linda LaPlante, Rumford; great-grandparents, Nick DiConzo, Rumford, Pauline O’Connell, Lewiston, Bill Dillon, Juneau, Alaska, Pat Watt, Juneau, Alaska.

Levi Armand McLean, a boy to Rylee Letourneau and Nathan McLean of Lewiston, May 10. Siblings, Aiden McLean, Elijah McLean; grandparents, Gerry and Brenda Letourneau, Lewiston, Rachel Picard, Auburn, Dorothy Cote, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Robert and Rita Letourneau, Lewiston, Yvette Picard, Poland, Bob St. Cyr, Poland.

Robert Ronaldo Guenette, a boy to Jacob and Tracy Guenette of Sabattus, May 12. Grandparents, Richard and Mary Ann Guenette, Sabattus, Jeff and Diane Brackett, Litchfield; great-grandparents, Pearl Brackett, Lyman, Joan Farington, Zephyrhills, Fla.

Ian Azael Rutezo, a boy to Divine Kaneza and Jean Blaise Rutezo of Auburn, May 16.

Alekzander Lee McLellan, a boy to Peggy Royal and Johnathan McLellan of Lewiston, March 18. Grandparents, Pauline and Thomas Malia, Lewiston; great-grandparent, Irene Gauthier, Minot.

Delilah Sarah West, a girl to Charles West and Abigail Poulin of Monmouth, May 24. Siblings, Benjamin West, Lydia West; grandparents, Geneva and Kevin West, Sabattus, Catherine Lane, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Joseph and Gloria Thiboutot, Brunswick, Arlan Clements, Brookfield, N.H., Jacqueline Salvatore, Portsmouth, N.H.

« Previous

filed under: