AUBURN — The City of Auburn and the Auburn Public Works Department are seeking a local tree to use in Festival Plaza this holiday season.

The ideal tree will be located in Auburn; an evergreen, spruce or fir; at least 25 feet tall; and relatively “accessible” (no close power lines or other obstructions). The “winning” tree will be removed and transported at no cost to the property owner.

Want to see if your tree can “make the cut?” Visit www.auburnmaine.gov/pages/neighborhood/tree and tell why the tree chosen should be the winner. Entries are due by Thursday, Oct. 31.

This year’s Christmas tree will be a special one — a symbol of Auburn’s year-long 150th Anniversary Celebration. It will be illuminated on Friday, Dec. 6, at the “Twin Cities Festival of Lights Holiday Parade,” officially kicking off the holiday season in downtown Auburn.

Donors of the “winning” tree will be recognized through publicity and social media and will be invited to the lighting ceremony. The tree will remain at Festival Plaza throughout the holiday season.

Residents and property owners who wish to donate a tree — and help bring holiday cheer to downtown Auburn — are encouraged to submit their tree for consideration.

