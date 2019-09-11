Busy times call for easy, quick and healthy meal options. How about having your entire meal roasted on a stick, no clean up! Shishkebabs are actually a Turkish dish, “shish” refers to the stick and “kebab” is the meat.They have traveled around the world so many varieties of shishkebabs exist. Meats such as chicken, lamb or beef are preferable as the kebab. My cooking class last week was so interesting when we learned the origins of this simple way of cooking and tried several kebab recipes. All you need are wooden skewers that can be purchased in the grocery store. Soak the skewers for 25 minutes before stacking them with meat and vegetables. Marinating the meat over night is best so the flavors meld and crate a delicious taste. Try this soon, Bon Appetit!

Indonesian Chicken Shishkebabs

Ingredients:

Marinade:

1 1/2 pounds chicken,

1 Tablespoon sugar,

1 teaspoon lemon zest,

1 Tablespoon, minced ginger,

1 Tablespoon minced fresh garlic

1 Tablespoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 Tablespoons pineapple juice

Pineapple chunks

Onion chunks

Prepare:

Cut chicken into strips and thread onto skewers with pineapple and onion chunks. Bake a 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes or grill for 10 minutes.

Sauce: You can make a basting sauce to cover the meat as it cooks!

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

1/4 cup lime juice

