AUBURN — Former Lewiston High School player Joel Musese converted an Alvaro Coto assist 6:29 into the second overtime, to give Southern Maine Community College a 3-2 men’s soccer win over Central Maine Community College on Tuesday.

Keto Tchiputo scored two goals for the SeaWolves (3-1, 2-0 YSCC), both set up by Musese.

Muktar Ali, another former Lewiston player, scored for CMCC with 24 seconds remaining to force overtime. Julian Clements, who played at Leavitt Area High School, also scored for the Mustangs (1-1, 1-1).

Joshua Nagle finished with six saves for SMCC, and Austin Wing, yet another Lewiston product, had 10 for CMCC.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

New England 7, UMaine-Farmington

FARMINGTON — Katie Beaudoin and Hannah Cottis each scored two goals for the Nor’easters (2-0-3) in a win over the Beavers (0-3).

Jesse Maywalt, Maria Hoehner and Emily Simpson each added a goal, and Beaudoin, Peighton Barker and Alyssa Boilard recorded assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bowdoin 1, Bates 0

LEWISTON — Emma Stevens scored in the first quarter off an assist from Peyton Jackson, and the Polar Bears (3-0) shut out the Bobcats (1-1).

Maddie Ferrucci needed only three saves for the shutout. Bates goalie Ellie Bauer had four saves.

