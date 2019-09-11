BRUNSWICK — A Harpswell has died after crashing his car on River Road Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Nathan L’Heureux, 26, of Harpswell, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

According to a police, L’Heureux was driving a Subaru Outback that left the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. near 844 River Road, according to police.

The crash happened about 4 miles down River Road from the Pleasant Street intersection.

River Road was closed south of Lisbon Road for much of the afternoon, but was open again by 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

