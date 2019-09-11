RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the Western Mountain Photography Show from Sept. 14 through Oct. 6 at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St.

The theme of this year’s exhibit is “The Artists Trail,” a new joint project of the RFA and the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust that designates 15 scenic sites in the Rangeley Region for plein air artists and photographers.

Meet the photographers, view the juried exhibit and the attend the awards reception, a catered public event where the winners will be recognized and prizes awarded, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the RFA at 207-864-5000.

