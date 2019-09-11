Martindale

Monday, Sept. 9 Maine Senior results From The Martindale C.C. Overall Gross Winner: — Steve Langsdorf 73; Net — Ray Faucher -8; Flight A: Gross (55-64) Gerry Haynes 75; Net — 1. Chris Maloney -4 2. Mark Casey -2 3. Kevin Doyle E; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Dave O’Brien 80; Net — 1. Tom Mullen -2 2. Jeff Downing -2 3. Tom Newman -1; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Fred Bishop 79; Net — 1. Ken Smaha -7 2. Peter Verrill -6 3. Ted Caouette -5; Flight D: Gross (75-79)— Bob Prudenzano 78; Net — 1. Wayne Webster -4 2. Richard Ramage -3 3. Dave Day E; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Dale Brown 76; Net — 1. Ray Patenaude -1 2. John Haynes E 3. Bruce Kirn E; Team: Gross — 1. Carson/Mullen/Doyle/Foye 69; 2. Kirn/Brown/Kendrick/Deegan 69; Team Net —1. Collins/Collins/Garrity/Verrill (BL) -16. 2. Totten/Verrill/Newman/Macvicar -14.

Sept. 7-8 fall two ball results: Overall — 1. Steve Morin/Chad Morin -16 2. Ethan Guerette/Kevin Shrader -15 2. Andy Bedard/Jon Furbush -15 4. Nick Hogan/Marc Gosselin -14 4. Joe Baker/Colby Gilbert -14 6. Corey Woodhead/Paul Croteau-13 7. Jason Dolley/Bobby Myers -12 7. Joe Bryant/John Letourneau -12 7. Kelly Cates/Jason Ward -12 7. Brent Cary/Walter Cary -12 7. Tim Veilleux/Scott Nevers -12; Sunday: Best Day Two score — 1. Steve Morin/Chad Morin -12 2. Ethan Guerette/Kevin Shrader -11 2. Andy Bedard/Jon Furbush -11; Pins: First nine holes: No. 11 — 1. Shaun McKinnon 12’1″ 2. Steve Morin 15’7″ No. 17 — 1. Vance Pearson 14’7″ 2. Shaun McKinnon 23’7″; Final 18 holes: No. 4 — Tom Platz 4’9″ 2. Eric Fillion 5’1″ 3. Brian Bilodeau 6’5″ No. 9 — 1. Nick Hogan 5″ 2. Tim Jordan 18’10” 3. Andy Desgrosseilliers 28′ No. 11 — Felix Lincoln 1’2″ 2. Joe Drew 4’1″ 3. Ryan Thompson 10’7″ No. 17 — 1. Joe Baker 4’7″ 2. Jason Dolley 8’4″ 3. Scott Nevers 12’2″; Skins: Gross — Terry Ricker No. 1, Jason Agren No. 12, Dan Hargreaves No. 13, Kyle Bourassa No. 14, Bobby Myers No. 15, Colby Gilbert No. 18; Net — Kelly Cates No. 3, Tom Platz No. 4, Tim Vellieux No. 7, Tom Labrie No. 9, Joe Drew No. 11; Saturday: Pins: No. 4 — 1. Kelly Cates 1’1″ 2. Kevin Fletcher 7’5″ 3. Eric Fillion 9′ No. 9 — 1. Scott Nevers 18’1″ 2. Chip Morrisson 25’5″ 3. Terry Ricker 26’9″ No. 11 — 1. Paul Croteau 8’9″ 2. Will Emerson 10’3″ 3. Eric Fillion 12′ No. 17 — 1. Jake Doucette 6’3″ 2. Dan Hagreaves 7′ 3. Jason Agren 8’2″; Skins: Gross — Terry Ricker No. 9, Paul Croteau No. 18; Net — David Toussaint No. 11, Paul Robinson No. 14.

Springbrook

Saturday, Sept. 7 Folds of Honor ($115 donated to Folds of Honor Scholarships Fund) results: Gross — Matt Beckim/Ron Leeman/Brandon Marcotte/Truman Libby; Net — 1. Dave Cowan/Dan Dodge/Rick St. Laurent/John Murphy 117 2. Kevin Baack/Aaron Burke/Fred Warner/John Gross 120; Pins: No. 2 — Aaron Burke 4′ No. 8 — John Gross 10’7″ No. 13 — Aaron Burke 6’9″ No. 15 — Tim Mynahan 11’10”; Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 6, Fred Warner No. 7, Matt Beckim No. 11, Aaron Burke No. 13; Net — Matt Beckim No. 5 and No. 11, Fred Warner No. 7, Aaron Burke No. 13, John Murphy No. 15.

Saturday, Sept Ladies Finale Scramble results: Gross — Debbie Murphy/Earlene Jackson/Kathy Boggan/Jill Longstaff 61; Net — Ashley Golden/Jo Albert/Linda Mynahan/Cheryl Harington 54.8; Pins: No. 2 — Linda Mynahan 16′ No. 8 — Rita Howard 11’11” No. 13 — Jo Albert 29′ No. 15 — Ashley Golden 39′.

Turner Highlands

Couples Championship results: Gross — 1. Harry Haylock/Heidi Haylock -3 2. Mark McCabe/Karen Richardson +1 3. Keith Gunning/Kathy Gunning +8; Net — 1. Chuck Sarchi/Joyce Sarchi -14 2. Norm St. Pierre/Pearl St. Pierre -8 3. Tom MaWhinney/Marie Wade -6; Closest to the pin — 1. Paul Cutter -14 1. Harry Haylock 14′.

Val Halla

Tuesday, Sept. 1 MSGA Women’s Tournament results: Flight one: Gross — 1. Evie Graham 92 2. Melissa Dalfonso 97; Net: 1. Sandy Boardman 72 1. Helen Treadwell 72; Flight two: Gross — Barb Hintze 97 2. Kathie Gunning 106 Net — 1. Trudi Snediiker, 75 2. Ann Houser 76; Skins: Gross — Catherine Studley #3,#5,#7,#13, Meriby Sweet #15, Helen Treadwell #1, Ewa Prokopiuk #2, Kathie Gunning #6, Charlotte Hall #8; Net: Trudi Snediker #10, #11.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles