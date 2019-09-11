Martindale

Monday, Sept. 9 Maine Senior results From The Martindale C.C. Overall Gross Winner: — Steve Langsdorf 73; Net — Ray Faucher -8; Flight A: Gross (55-64) Gerry Haynes 75; Net — 1. Chris Maloney -4 2. Mark Casey -2 3. Kevin Doyle E; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Dave O’Brien 80; Net — 1. Tom Mullen -2 2. Jeff Downing -2 3. Tom Newman -1; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Fred Bishop 79; Net — 1. Ken Smaha -7 2. Peter Verrill -6 3. Ted Caouette -5; Flight D: Gross (75-79)— Bob Prudenzano 78; Net — 1. Wayne Webster -4 2. Richard Ramage -3 3. Dave Day E; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Dale Brown 76; Net — 1. Ray Patenaude -1 2. John Haynes E 3. Bruce Kirn E; Team: Gross — 1. Carson/Mullen/Doyle/Foye 69; 2. Kirn/Brown/Kendrick/Deegan 69; Team Net —1. Collins/Collins/Garrity/Verrill (BL) -16. 2. Totten/Verrill/Newman/Macvicar -14.

Sept. 7-8 fall two ball results: Overall — 1. Steve Morin/Chad Morin -16 2. Ethan Guerette/Kevin Shrader -15 2. Andy Bedard/Jon Furbush -15 4. Nick Hogan/Marc Gosselin -14 4. Joe Baker/Colby Gilbert -14 6. Corey Woodhead/Paul Croteau-13 7. Jason Dolley/Bobby Myers -12 7. Joe Bryant/John Letourneau -12 7. Kelly Cates/Jason Ward -12 7. Brent Cary/Walter Cary -12 7. Tim Veilleux/Scott Nevers -12; Sunday: Best Day Two score — 1. Steve Morin/Chad Morin -12 2. Ethan Guerette/Kevin Shrader -11 2. Andy Bedard/Jon Furbush -11; Pins: First nine holes: No. 11 — 1. Shaun McKinnon 12’1″ 2. Steve Morin 15’7″ No. 17 — 1. Vance Pearson 14’7″ 2. Shaun McKinnon 23’7″; Final 18 holes: No. 4 — Tom Platz 4’9″ 2. Eric Fillion 5’1″ 3. Brian Bilodeau 6’5″ No. 9 — 1. Nick Hogan 5″ 2. Tim Jordan 18’10” 3. Andy Desgrosseilliers 28′ No. 11 — Felix Lincoln 1’2″ 2. Joe Drew 4’1″ 3. Ryan Thompson 10’7″ No. 17 — 1. Joe Baker 4’7″ 2. Jason Dolley 8’4″ 3. Scott Nevers 12’2″; Skins: Gross — Terry Ricker No. 1, Jason Agren No. 12, Dan Hargreaves No. 13, Kyle Bourassa No. 14, Bobby Myers No. 15, Colby Gilbert No. 18; Net — Kelly Cates No. 3, Tom Platz No. 4, Tim Vellieux No. 7, Tom Labrie No. 9, Joe Drew No. 11; Saturday: Pins: No. 4 — 1. Kelly Cates 1’1″ 2. Kevin Fletcher 7’5″ 3. Eric Fillion 9′ No. 9 — 1. Scott Nevers 18’1″ 2. Chip Morrisson 25’5″ 3. Terry Ricker 26’9″ No. 11 — 1. Paul Croteau 8’9″ 2. Will Emerson 10’3″ 3. Eric Fillion 12′ No. 17 — 1. Jake Doucette 6’3″ 2. Dan Hagreaves 7′ 3. Jason Agren 8’2″; Skins: Gross — Terry Ricker No. 9, Paul Croteau No. 18; Net — David Toussaint No. 11, Paul Robinson No. 14.

Springbrook

Saturday, Sept. 7 Folds of Honor ($115 donated to Folds of Honor Scholarships Fund) results: Gross — Matt Beckim/Ron Leeman/Brandon Marcotte/Truman Libby; Net — 1. Dave Cowan/Dan Dodge/Rick St. Laurent/John Murphy 117 2. Kevin Baack/Aaron Burke/Fred Warner/John Gross 120; Pins: No. 2 — Aaron Burke 4′ No. 8 — John Gross 10’7″ No. 13 — Aaron Burke 6’9″ No. 15 — Tim Mynahan 11’10”; Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 6, Fred Warner No. 7, Matt Beckim No. 11, Aaron Burke No. 13; Net — Matt Beckim No. 5 and No. 11, Fred Warner No. 7, Aaron Burke No. 13, John Murphy No. 15.

Saturday, Sept Ladies Finale Scramble results: Gross — Debbie Murphy/Earlene Jackson/Kathy Boggan/Jill Longstaff 61; Net — Ashley Golden/Jo Albert/Linda Mynahan/Cheryl Harington 54.8; Pins: No. 2 — Linda Mynahan 16′ No. 8 — Rita Howard 11’11” No. 13 — Jo Albert 29′ No. 15 — Ashley Golden 39′.

Turner Highlands

Couples Championship results: Gross — 1. Harry Haylock/Heidi Haylock -3 2. Mark McCabe/Karen Richardson +1 3. Keith Gunning/Kathy Gunning +8; Net — 1. Chuck Sarchi/Joyce Sarchi -14 2. Norm St. Pierre/Pearl St. Pierre -8 3. Tom MaWhinney/Marie Wade -6; Closest to the pin — 1. Paul Cutter -14 1. Harry Haylock 14′.

Val Halla

Tuesday, Sept. 1 MSGA Women’s Tournament results: Flight one: Gross — 1. Evie Graham 92 2. Melissa Dalfonso 97; Net: 1. Sandy Boardman 72 1. Helen Treadwell 72; Flight two: Gross — Barb Hintze 97 2. Kathie Gunning 106 Net — 1. Trudi Snediiker, 75 2. Ann Houser 76; Skins: Gross — Catherine Studley #3,#5,#7,#13, Meriby Sweet #15, Helen Treadwell #1, Ewa Prokopiuk #2, Kathie Gunning #6, Charlotte Hall #8; Net: Trudi Snediker #10, #11.

