DIXFIELD — Mateo Lapointe scored late in the second overtime to give Dirigo a 3-2 boys soccer win over Buckfield on Wednesday.

With 3.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime period, Lapointe scored on a direct kick just outside of the penalty box to notch the win.

Dirigo scored first when John Snowman finished in the first half. Buckfield came back with two goals by Max White. But 45 seconds after White’s second goal, Dirigo’s Nolan Downs tied it to force overtime.

Derek Ducharme of Dirigo and Tyler Gammon of Buckfield each saved nine shots.

Lewiston 8, Oxford Hills 0

PARIS — Bilal Hersi scored four times and assisted on two goals, tying a Lewiston High School record with six points, in the Blue Devils’ 8-0 boys soccer win over Oxford Hills on Wednesday.

Hersi was aided by a pair of goals from Romano Bassa and a goal each from Mohamedamine Nur and Suab Nur.

Lewiston’s goalkeepers Michael Belleau and Yahya Heri saved one shot and two shots, respectively, while Oxford Hills’ Sam Morton saved seven in the loss.

Hall-Dale 3, Winthrop 1

WINTHROP — Hall-Dale took the lead in the first half and kept expanding it in the second en route to a 3-1 win over Winthrop on Wednesday.

Akira Warren scored a goal in each half, and Hall-Dale got another goal from Logan Dupont.

Andreas Kjaergaard scored for Winthrop with eight minutes left in the game.

Hall-Dale’s Sam Sheaffer saved five shots, while Jake Smith saved 12 in defeat.

Spruce Mountain 5, Mountain Valley 1

RUMFORD — Kaleb Finelli scored a brace to help Spruce Mountain run away from Mountain Valley with a 5-1 boys soccer win Wednesday.

Cameron Cain, Jack Gilbert and Jacob Paradis each added a goal to help the Phoenix earn the convincing win.

Mountain Valley’s Kaleb Noyes scored on a penalty kick in the second half.

Spruce Mountain’s Jacob Bryant saved five shots, while Caleb Frisbie stopped eight in defeat.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dirigo 4, Oak Hill 1

DIXFIELD — Alyvia Perreault had a hand in all four goals for Dirigo in its 4-1 field hockey victory over Oak Hill on Wednesday.

Perreault scored two first-half goals and assisted on the Cougars’ two second-half goals, which were scored by Jayce Brophy and Kailey Hackett.

Julie Mooney slotted a goal of her own in the first half for Oak Hill.

Allie Dyke of Dirigo saved eight shots, while Nataleigh Moody and Kiara Levesque saved five and four shots, respectively, for Oak Hill.

Gray-New Gloucester 2, Cape Elizabeth 1

GRAY — Tiffany Ha scored twice off assists from Jasmine French, leading the Patriots (2-1) to a field hockey win over the Capers (2-2) on Wednesday.

Cape Elizabeth got a goal from Grace Gray off an assist by Kate McIntyre.

Gray-New Gloucester goalie Mack Baston made eight saves.

Mountain Valley 5, Boothbay 3

RUMFORD — Avery Sevigny scored a hat trick to help push Mountain Valley past Boothbay 5-3 on Wednesday in field hockey.

Sevigny was aided by her sister, Rylee, who scored a goal, as did Taylor Dube.

Boothbay (1-1) received two goals from Chloe Arsenault and another from Hali Goodwin.

Falcons (3-0) goalie Nora Tag made five saves, while Boothbay’s Jaclyn Crocker stopped 22 shots.

Winthrop 6, Telstar 0

WINTHROP — Gia Francis scored three goals to lead the Ramblers (4-0) to the shutout win Wednesday.

Hannah Duley, Abby Ross and Brooklyn Gaghan added goals for Winthrop.

Perry Morton made 17 saves for Telstar (0-3).

