100 years ago: 1919

Thousands of spectators who stood in the rain and mist received their fill of sensation when Polley, the “human fly ” climbed to the top of Lewiston’s lone skyscraper, the Manufacturers Bank Building. The preliminaries were rather long. Rex Casey, who is Polley’s manager, climbed out upon the iron covering of the first-floor entrance and made a speech; then Polley made one: then, jointly, they took in a collection. A silver flood poured into their outstretched hats as they mingled with the crowds. and the total was $316. All this took time — a lot of it — and it was nearly dark when Pulley, clad in white from head to heels, began his perilous ascent. Automobile search-lights. turned upon the glistening sides of the great building, outlined his slim but muscular figure. He’s quite entertaining as well as daring. He kept up a running line of repartee with the thousands of spectators, with jokes, little stories, and bits of philosophy.

50 years ago: 1969

The first meeting of the new season of the Go-getters Club will be held next Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at Marois Restaurant. A dialogue type meeting will be held to formulate plans for the new season of speakers.

25 years ago: 1994

Chickens, dolphins, alligators and sneakers which run by themselves will be let loose upon Farmington when singer and song-writer Rick Charette brings his unique brand of family entertainment to Mt. Blue High School on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. The proceeds of the concert will benefit the Wilton Schools Play-ground Project. Charette has recorded seven albums for children, and his latest release, “A Little Peace and Quiet,” which features all original songs that are restful and gentle, is a perfect follow-up to Charette’s other imaginative and lively hits such as “I Love Mud,” “Chickens On Vacation,” “Where Do My Sneakers Go At Night?” and “Alligator In The Elevator”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

