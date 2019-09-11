WILTON — The Planning Board approved two applications for marijuana businesses at its September meeting with the condition that they meet odor control standards.

Gil Reed, owner of Western Maine Development Group LLC, which owns the building, applied for an expanded use permit on behalf of Gray Trucking, which leases space there for its medical marijuana business approved in 2016. Gray Trucking is expanding its business to include hemp production and storage. It currently operates out of a 15,000 square foot building on the property and plans to lease an additional 35,000 square feet (sf) in two different sections of the main building.

Reed also alerted the Planning Board to new and potential tenants at the complex. One previous tenant, Made in Maine Woodworking, recently went out of business and auctioned off its equipment. A new company, From Maine, LLC purchased the majority of the auctioned equipment and signed a lease for Made in Maine’s 15,000 sf space. The new lease includes an option for From Maine, LLC to take on an additional 20,000 sf in the building next year.

Reed has met with a new out-of-state business that is considering locating offices at the 128 Weld Road complex.

“This new company is looking to lease the section we call the Barkley Building,” Reed said. “We hope they will be ready to announce their move later this month. We had a positive meeting; they are working through due diligence. It would bring up to 100 customer service jobs to Wilton, which is what we want Western Maine Development Group to do: help create jobs in our community.”

Some residents and board members expressed concern about Gray Trucking’s producing marijuana odors with its increase in processing. Reed said Gray Trucking will provide whatever air filtration is required.

“We use the heat generated from the building to heat the building,” Reed said. “By the time the air exits, the filtration should have done its part and the exhaust should be odorless.”

The board approved the application, subject to odor control standards being met.

Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said if there are complaints, the business must address them satisfactorily or the board can rescind its approval.

An application for new business Cannatopia was submitted by partners Isis Whalen and Daniel Banville. Both are already medical marijuana caregivers.

“We would like to not only bring in another option for medicinal cannabis and healing to Wilton,” she said, “but also offer a selection of plants (flowers, vegetables and herbs), fine gemstones and minerals, and art glass products that we make ourselves. Additionally we plan to offer art classes for all ages.”

The business will be on a 4-acre lot they own at 375 U.S. Route 2, across from Dunkin Donuts and The Big Apple gas station and convenience store.

Whalen said they expect to add marijuana cultivation later.

Because classes are for all ages, board members asked about displays, partitions to separate family activities from medical marijuana transactions, and security.

Whalen said they would follow state laws to address those concerns, and will have internet security and security guards.

The board unanimously approved the application on condition that odor control standards are met.

